Galamsey: Illegal miners attack Forestry Team in Ashanti Region, injure officer

Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response Team member is fighting for his life following a violent assault by armed illegal miners in the Offin Shelterbelt Forest Reserve, located in the Ashanti Region.

The officer suffered a severe machete injury to his knee during an ambush by the miners, who were reportedly equipped with assault rifles and machetes, according to JoyNews correspondent Erastus Asare Donko.

The attack took place as the team entered the forest reserve to disrupt ongoing illegal mining operations.

Prior to their advance, the team had documented evidence of armed individuals stationed at a checkpoint near the forest entrance, as per JoyNews.

However, as they proceeded further into the reserve, they were ambushed by a group of miners who had concealed themselves in the bush.

The injured officer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The Offin Shelterbelt Forest Reserve has long been a focal point for illegal mining activities, which have significantly endangered the nation’s forest reserves and water resources.

In response to the escalating threat, the Forestry Commission, in partnership with security agencies, has been actively conducting operations to protect these vital ecosystems from further degradation.

As of now, authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the attack or confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

IGP declares war on illegal mining

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has declared an all-out war on illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey”, labelling it a significant threat to national security and the environment

Speaking at the Regional Police Commanders’ Conference, the IGP underscored the urgent need to intensify efforts to combat illegal mining activities, particularly in the Western North region, where such operations have escalated.

IGP Yohuno revealed that armed criminals involved in illegal mining have perpetrated brutal attacks on innocent civilians, including forest guards, without justification.

He condemned these acts of lawlessness, stating,

This lawlessness must not be allowed to continue. We are declaring war on illegal mining, and I expect every regional commander to take decisive action to bring perpetrators to justice.