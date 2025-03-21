I had a good appetite for dinner - Mahama reacts to Black Stars 5-0 win over Chad

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his elation following the Black Stars' resounding 5-0 victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, saw Ghana deliver a dominant performance, much to the delight of the nation and its leaders.

In a post on his official social media account on X, President Mahama shared his excitement, stating,

I had a good appetite for dinner after the Black Stars’ 5-0 victory. Congrats, guys!

His remarks underscored the joy and pride felt by Ghanaians as the national team showcased their prowess on the pitch.

While celebrating the emphatic win, President Mahama also urged the team to remain focused and avoid complacency.

He emphasised that this victory should serve as a stepping stone to reignite the nation's passion for football.

Let this victory not make us complacent. This should be the beginning of bringing back the LOVE.

Looking ahead, President Mahama encouraged the Black Stars to maintain their momentum as they prepare for their next match against Madagascar on Monday in Morocco.

He concluded, rallying support for the team as they continue their quest to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Next focus: Madagascar. Go Black Stars!

Match Report: Black Stars dominate Chad in World Cup qualifiers

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, delivered a commanding performance against Chad, securing a 5-0 victory in Accra to top Group I in their World Cup qualifiers.

The match saw Ghana dominate from the outset, with Antoine Semenyo opening the scoring within the first two minutes.

Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams further extended the lead in the first half, with Ayew converting a penalty to make it 3-0 by halftime.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah adding to the tally, sealing a comprehensive win for the Black Stars.

Chad struggled to create meaningful chances throughout the match, while Ghana's defence remained resolute, ensuring a clean sheet.

With this victory, the Black Stars have set a strong foundation for their World Cup qualifying campaign.