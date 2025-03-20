I’ll score on Friday - Inaki Williams pledges to net for Ghana against Chad

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, has made a bold promise to the Black Stars’ supporters, guaranteeing he will find the back of the net against Chad on Friday.

Despite his stellar performances with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Williams has struggled to translate his club form to the international stage since debuting for Ghana in a friendly against Brazil in September 2022.

With high expectations surrounding him, the 30-year-old has surprisingly netted just one goal in 17 appearances for the Black Stars.

His only strike for Ghana came in November 2023, when he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Madagascar at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Since then, Williams has struggled to rediscover his scoring touch for the national team.

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media, Inaki expressed confidence, saying:

Hello, Ghanaians. How are you doing? I’m home. On Friday, I’ll score a goal. See you.

This statement highlights his determination to end his goal drought and contribute meaningfully to the team. Inaki’s message also reflects the unwavering commitment of the players in the current camp.

Inaki Williams calls for support

Earlier, the Athletic Bilbao forward urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars, saying:

Hi, this is Inaki Williams. We need you to support us in these crucial games because together we are stronger.