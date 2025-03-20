Meet the young African woman who’s now the most powerful person in world sports

Kirsty Coventry has made history by becoming the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), making her both the first woman and the first African to hold the prestigious position.

The 41-year-old was elected after a competitive race among seven candidates in Costa Navarino, Greece, securing the most powerful role in world sport.

Coventry, who will officially take up the position on June 24, 2025, following the departure of Thomas Bach after a 12-year tenure, will also become the youngest person ever to lead the IOC.

Her election comes at a time of growing global challenges, including geopolitical uncertainty, debates over the future of the Olympic movement, and increased focus on issues like gender identity and equality. Reflecting on her achievement, Coventry shared:

This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year-old girl, I never thought I would be standing up here one day giving back to this incredible movement of ours.

Before stepping into the world of sports administration, Coventry was a remarkable athlete for Zimbabwe, winning seven of the nation's eight Olympic medals to date.

Kirsty Coventry's illustrious career

At the 2004 Olympics in Athens, she earned three medals, including a gold in the 200m backstroke, and she defended her title successfully in Beijing four years later.

Born on 16 September 1983 in Harare, Zimbabwe, Coventry attended Auburn University in the United States, where she competed in swimming.

Her Olympic career spanned five Games, with Coventry earning numerous medals, including four at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (one gold and three silver), cementing her as one of Africa’s greatest Olympians.

Her achievements led Zimbabwe’s Olympic Committee to call her "our national treasure," and President Robert Mugabe dubbed her “a golden girl,” awarding her a cash prize for her success in Beijing.

In 2016, Coventry retired from swimming after her fifth Olympics, holding the joint-most individual medals in women's Olympic swimming history.

She has since transitioned into sports administration, serving as the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in Zimbabwe since 2018.

She was also elected Chairperson of the IOC Athletes' Commission in 2018, representing athletes worldwide.