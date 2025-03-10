10 countries with the highest male suicide rates – See alarming global data

Suicide remains one of the most pressing global public health challenges, claiming an estimated 726,000 lives annually.

For every suicide, many more individuals attempt to take their own lives, making suicide prevention an urgent issue that requires a concerted effort from governments, communities, and health organisations.

Each suicide is a tragedy that profoundly affects not only the individual but also their families, friends, and wider society.

The emotional and psychological toll on those left behind can be devastating, often leading to prolonged grief, trauma, and mental health struggles.

Suicide does not discriminate—it affects people of all nationalities, cultures, religions, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds. Suicide is one of the leading causes of premature death, disproportionately affecting younger populations.

In 2021, it was the third leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29 worldwide.

The pressures of modern life, including academic stress, unemployment, financial burdens, and social isolation, contribute to the growing number of young people experiencing mental health struggles.

In particular, men are significantly more likely to die by suicide than women in most countries. Studies suggest that cultural expectations, reluctance to seek help, and limited emotional support networks may contribute to the higher male suicide rates.

Societal norms often discourage men from expressing vulnerability or seeking professional help, leading to untreated mental health conditions and, in some cases, tragic outcomes.

The Need for Urgent Action

Suicide is a serious but preventable public health issue that requires a proactive and evidence-based response. Research shows that early intervention, mental health education, and community support systems can significantly reduce suicide rates.

National responses must include comprehensive, multisectoral suicide prevention strategies that involve:

Improved mental health care access – Ensuring that individuals have affordable and timely access to therapy, counselling, and psychiatric services.

Public awareness campaigns – Reducing stigma and encouraging open discussions about mental health and suicide prevention.

Crisis helplines and support groups – Providing immediate assistance to those in distress and creating safe spaces for individuals to seek help.

Workplace and school mental health initiatives – Educating employees and students about stress management, emotional well-being, and recognising signs of depression or suicidal thoughts.

Stronger policy measures – Governments must invest in mental health services, regulate access to lethal means, and implement long-term suicide prevention programmes.

Top 10 countries with highest male suicide rates

Country Suicide Rate per 100k (Male) 1. Greenland 86.96 2. Guyana 52.79 3. Lithuania 49.96 4. Russia 41.82 5. Ukraine 41.4 6. Suriname 37.42 7. South Korea 36.96 8. Uruguay 36.61 9. Belarus 35.68 10. Nauru 35.11