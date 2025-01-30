5 signs someone might be suicidal

Suicide remains a heart-wrenching reality for many, and as of 2025, the global suicide rate is estimated at 10.5 per 100,000 people each year. In the UK alone, there are over 5,000 suicides annually—an overwhelming number, each one representing a person in deep pain. Sadly, many of these deaths could be prevented if the signs were recognised sooner. The difficult truth is that those struggling with suicidal thoughts often don’t vocalise their despair directly. They may even hide it behind a facade of normalcy.

Recognising the signs of someone contemplating suicide can be life-saving. Here are five key indicators to look for—signs that, if noticed in time, could help prevent a tragedy.

1. A Sudden Change in Behaviour

One of the most common signs is a dramatic shift in someone's behaviour. You might observe a lively friend becoming uncharacteristically quiet, or a once-engaged colleague pulling away from social interactions and work.

This change isn’t just about feeling tired or stressed—it’s a deeper shift, one that signals emotional turmoil. Suicidal thoughts often lead people to withdraw, avoiding the very support that could help them. If someone you know starts to act differently—whether it’s withdrawing from friendships or losing interest in once-loved activities—it’s vital to check in with them. Sometimes, the smallest act of reaching out can make a world of difference.

2. Verbal Cues: “I’m Better Off Gone”

The words we use often reflect what's happening inside, and suicidal thoughts frequently find their way into everyday conversation. If someone says things like, “I don’t see the point anymore,” “Everyone would be better off without me,” or “I wish I could just sleep forever,” these can be alarming signs that they are struggling far more than they let on.

Although these statements may be brushed off as just 'words' or a sign of temporary frustration, they are often a hidden cry for help. It's important to approach such comments with care, gently encouraging the person to express their feelings and reminding them they don’t have to carry the weight of their pain alone.

3. Giving Away Possessions

When someone begins to give away personal items—especially items of sentimental value—it’s a serious warning sign. People who are contemplating suicide may feel as if they’re saying their goodbyes, or preparing to leave their life behind.

Whether it's a cherished book, a family heirloom, or something as simple as a favourite sweater, the act of giving away possessions can signal that someone is mentally preparing for an irreversible decision. If you notice someone doing this, take it as an opportunity to check in and gently inquire about what they’re feeling. Sometimes, the mere act of showing care can help to shift their perspective.

4. Extreme Mood Swings

Mood swings can be a sign of underlying mental health struggles, and in some cases, they may signal the presence of suicidal thoughts. Someone who oscillates between moments of unexpected joy and deep despair might be dealing with overwhelming emotions they don’t know how to manage.

If a person seems to be going from happy to hopeless without warning, don’t dismiss it as just a phase. Suicidal thoughts often stem from a rollercoaster of emotions, and such swings can be indicative of someone feeling unable to cope. If this behaviour is out of the ordinary, it’s worth having an open, non-judgmental conversation to see how they’re really feeling.

5. Preoccupation with Death or Self-Harm

If someone frequently talks about death, self-harm, or even makes dark jokes about ending their life, it’s essential to take these conversations seriously. Often, these remarks aren’t just morbid musings—they can reflect an underlying, desperate desire for an escape from emotional pain.

A person preoccupied with death might mention it casually, in conversation or on social media, but these aren’t mere passing thoughts. It’s a sign that they could be deeply entrenched in feelings of hopelessness, with the thought of death as a potential way out. If you hear such talk, it’s vital to approach them with sensitivity and care, letting them know they’re not alone and that there’s support available.

What Can You Do?

Suicide is a devastating reality, but it’s also one that can often be prevented—especially when we take the time to recognise the signs and offer support. If you believe someone may be at risk, reach out. Ask the difficult questions, and show them that their pain matters. Whether through an honest conversation, offering a listening ear, or simply providing a shoulder to lean on, your support can make all the difference.

Don’t wait for the ‘perfect’ moment—intervene now. If you’re unsure how to approach the topic, remember that professional helplines and mental health services are always available to provide guidance.