‘I’ve always acted in the best interest of Ghana and Africa’ – Ofori-Atta to OSP

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has strongly defended his tenure as Ghana’s finance minister, insisting that all decisions taken during his term were in the best interests of the country.

His remarks come after he was recently declared a wanted fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on 12 February 2025.

Mr Ofori-Atta, who served as finance minister from 2017 to 2024, has been accused of corruption and corruption-related offences linked to five questionable deals during the former administration.

These include the controversial National Cathedral project, the Ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and associated network improvement project contract between the ECG and Beijing Technology.

However, in an open letter dated 26 February and sighted by Pulse News, the former finance minister stated that he was “puzzled and dismayed” by the allegations levelled against him, insisting that he was not evading investigations.

Narrating his position on the matter, Mr Ofori-Atta disclosed that he was out of the country for medical reasons on 24 January when the Special Prosecutor requested an in-person meeting for 10 February 2025 in connection with the investigations.

Subsequently, his lawyers responded to the request, indicating his willingness for them to provide any required information to aid the investigation, given that he would be out of the country for the next few months.

He noted that the offer was then rejected, with the OSP insisting on a firm date for his personal attendance. Instead, on 11 February, his home was raided by armed National Security operatives.

Noting the OSP’s decision to rescind the fugitive tag, the former finance minister further urged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to agree to meet with his lawyers.

I pray that the Special Prosecutor will agree to meet with my legal team so we can respond to his investigation into the five cases, in order to resolve the situation expeditiously and well before the June appointment.