Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has disclosed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been left traumatised after being declared a fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The OSP declared Mr Ofori-Atta wanted during a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, addressed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

The former minister is accused of causing financial loss to the state in five high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and network improvement project contract between the ECG and Beijing Technology.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, 13 February, Mr Afenyo-Markin revealed that he had spoken to Mr Ofori-Atta, who is currently on medical leave in the United States. According to him, the former minister was shocked by the news but assured that he would return to the country after completing his medical treatment to cooperate with investigations.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, as of this morning, I had an extensive engagement with him. He is traumatised by the use of such a label against him. But he remains confident that his God is with him. He is currently undergoing medical treatment.

He added:

In fact, I had an early morning engagement with the Chief of Staff, who confirmed that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta had written to him, and he acknowledged receiving the letter. He was sincere in informing me. So, within a reasonable time, I am certain he will return.