Nam1 reacts to Ofori-Atta's fugitive status: 'You reap what you sow'

The Chief Executive of the now-defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1, has reacted to the declaration of the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as a fugitive.

The former minister was declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for corruption and corruption-related offences linked to multiple questionable deals during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, addressed by the Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng.

The OSP accused Mr Ofori-Atta of causing financial loss to the state in five high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and associated network improvement project contract between the ECG and Beijing Technology.

Reacting to the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), NAM1 alluded to the fact that Mr Ofori-Atta was receiving 'a dose of his own medicine'.

He recalled when he was also declared wanted in 2019 for failing to pay monies to customers.

NAM1 wrote:

I left town to recover Menzgold gold supplied payments to settle the Company’s debt, after having informed EOCO & having met with the President later that night. Only to be declared wanted next morning by you guys, claiming I have absconded. Today, you’re on a WANTED list. Life!