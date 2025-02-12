Special Prosecutor declares Ken Ofori-Atta wanted over national cathedral, SML deals

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive and placed him on a wanted list over several questionable financial transactions.

At a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng accused Mr Ofori-Atta of making irregular payments in controversial deals, including the National Cathedral project, the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract, and an ambulance spare parts procurement, among others.

This development comes less than 24 hours after reports surfaced that men in military uniform had allegedly raided the former minister’s residence in Cantonments, Accra.