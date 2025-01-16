National cathedral officials, pastors to return diplomatic passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed officials associated with the controversial National Cathedral, alongside traditional and religious leaders, former ministers, Members of Parliament, and others, to return their diplomatic and service passports.
The individuals mentioned are expected to return their passports to the Legal and Treaties Bureau of the Ministry by Friday, 24th January 2025.
This directive follows President Mahama’s order for the recall of diplomatic and service passports issued during the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration.
In a letter dated Tuesday, 14th January, addressed to the Chief Director of the Ministry, the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, stated that the recall aims to safeguard the country’s integrity and reinforce the government’s commitment to ensuring the proper use of official travel documents.
In compliance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on 15th January, detailing the categories of individuals required to comply with the directive.
These include:
Former Ministers and their spouses
Former Members of Parliament, irrespective of political affiliation
Former Members of the Council of State and their spouses
Former/Retired Justices of the Superior and Lower Courts
Former Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, CEOs of State Institutions, Chairs and Members of Boards
Officials of the National Cathedral Project
Former Political Ambassadors and their dependants
Businesspeople and Entrepreneurs
Religious and Traditional Leaders
Former Government Functionaries
All other individuals holding official passports not currently serving in an official capacity for the State or otherwise holding positions under the requirements of Sections 6 and 7 of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155)
The Ministry’s statement also clarified that the recall exercise is intended to review all diplomatic and service passports against the current eligibility criteria. It also seeks to prevent misuse and uphold the integrity of these official travel documents