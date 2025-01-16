National cathedral officials, pastors to return diplomatic passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed officials associated with the controversial National Cathedral, alongside traditional and religious leaders, former ministers, Members of Parliament, and others, to return their diplomatic and service passports.

The individuals mentioned are expected to return their passports to the Legal and Treaties Bureau of the Ministry by Friday, 24th January 2025.

In a letter dated Tuesday, 14th January, addressed to the Chief Director of the Ministry, the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, stated that the recall aims to safeguard the country’s integrity and reinforce the government’s commitment to ensuring the proper use of official travel documents.

In compliance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on 15th January, detailing the categories of individuals required to comply with the directive.

These include:

Former Ministers and their spouses

Former Members of Parliament, irrespective of political affiliation

Former Members of the Council of State and their spouses

Former/Retired Justices of the Superior and Lower Courts

Former Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, CEOs of State Institutions, Chairs and Members of Boards

Officials of the National Cathedral Project

Former Political Ambassadors and their dependants

Businesspeople and Entrepreneurs

Religious and Traditional Leaders

Former Government Functionaries

All other individuals holding official passports not currently serving in an official capacity for the State or otherwise holding positions under the requirements of Sections 6 and 7 of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155)