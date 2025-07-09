Tottenham agree deal to sign Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus looks set to become Tottenham's latest summer recruit after the clubs finally agreed on a £55 million transfer fee.

West Ham have accepted Spurs' improved bid for the Ghana international, who is now preparing for his medical examination scheduled for Thursday.

The deal marks the end of a lengthy pursuit by Tottenham, who had been chasing the Black Stars player for several weeks.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been pushing for the transfer behind the scenes, viewing Spurs as the perfect next step in his career development.

Earlier today, Pulse Ghana reported that Kudus had opted out of full training with his Hammers teammates.

Kudus pushed for Spurs move

The 24-year-old turned up at West Ham's Rush Green training ground on the first day of pre-season but only did gym work and light running. He refused to join the main training sessions on the pitch.

West Ham's willingness to sell comes despite Kudus having a lengthy contract until 2028. The Hammers had built in some protection with complex release clauses that varied depending on the buying club's location.

He had a £80 million release clause for European side and £120 million for Saudi teams. However, these clauses were only active for 10 days in July.

Since arriving from Ajax for €41.5 million in 2023, Kudus has established himself as a reliable Premier League performer. His numbers dipped slightly last season with five goals and four assists in 35 games, compared to eight goals and nine assists in his maiden English campaign.

