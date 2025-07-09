Mohammed Kudus refuses to train fully as Chelsea, Tottenham battle to sign him

Mohammed Kudus has decided to step back from full training at West Ham as both Chelsea and Tottenham fight to sign the Ghanaian star.

The 24-year-old turned up at West Ham's Rush Green training ground on the first day of pre-season but only did gym work and light running. He refused to join the main training sessions on the pitch, which has raised questions about his future.

A West Ham spokesman told reporters about the Black Stars player’s decision to opt out of full training with the team.

He’s quoted by Hammers News as saying:

I think he doesn't want to train at the moment. Things will be resolved this week.

This confirms that Kudus made the choice himself to avoid full training whilst transfer talks continue.

Tottenham have already had a £50 million bid rejected by West Ham, with the clubs having a big gap in their valuations.

West Ham signed Kudus from Ajax in 2023 for £38 million and are believed to be demanding at least £60 million to part ways with the player.

Kudus' preferred club

However, Mohammed Kudus has reportedly signalled his intent to swap West Ham United for Tottenham Hotspur, which has weakened the Hammers' position in negotiations.

Chelsea are also interested in the Ghana international. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said:

He's a West Ham player, so I can't say much. The only thing I can say is that I've known Kudus since his time at Ajax.

Media reports suggest that Kudus is open to a move away from the London Stadium, with a strong preference to join a UEFA Champions League club.

Reason behind Kudus' decision

Kudus' decision to avoid training might annoy West Ham fans, but it's a smart move from a business point of view. By staying away from physical contact, he reduces the risk of injury that could ruin a potential transfer.

West Ham need to sell players to raise money for new signings under their new manager Graham Potter.