£50m for Kudus is derogatory - Scout reveals ideal fee West Ham should demand

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus did not have a spectacular campaign in the just-ended season as West Ham struggled throughout the 2024/25 calendar.

Part of this was due to managerial changes; however, the 24-year-old Hammers midfielder is not short of offers. His talent is undeniable, and he proved that in his first season in London, forcing clubs to overlook his challenging season.

Since the January winter transfer, many top clubs, especially the top six English Premier League clubs, have been linked with him.

Liverpool were reportedly eyeing him as Mohammed Salah’s replacement if the Egyptian hadn’t signed a new deal. Kudus was also linked to clubs in London with Arsenal and Chelsea expressing interest.

But it appears Tottenham are frontrunners to secure his signature currently, even though the Blues have not dropped out of the race yet.

With captain Heung-Min Son likely to leave, new Spurs boss Thomas Frank is eager to revamp his squad ahead of next season. But could they afford him?

Per the Standard, Kudus’ release clause is set at £85 million, although this is only active for the first 10 days of July.

Spurs, according to Tottenham News, are hopeful playing in the Champions League next season will be enough to convince the Black Stars player and are ready to offer an initial £50 million.

What's good enough offer for Kudus' signature?

However, former Tottenham scout Bryna King speaking to the same outlet, believes that figure is inadequate, but the deal could be done less than the reported release clause. He stated:

I don’t think £85m will be the final figure at the finish.

King believes the deal could be closed for around £70m, adding that Graham Potter’s side will need to find his replacement.

I think it will be somewhere around the £70m mark, but it will be a considerable amount of money. However, if West Ham are going to lose a player of that quality, they need to replace him. West Ham should hold out for the £85m. If that deters Tottenham, I don’t know, but £50m is a bit of a derogatory offer if you ask me, because Levy knows what the release clause is.

Bryan King