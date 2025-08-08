Player punches teammate during heated fight in Betis-Como pre-season game (Video)

A mass fight broke out during Wednesday's friendly between Real Betis and Como, with one player mistakenly hitting his own teammate.

The match in Cadiz was stopped before half-time when rough tackles on Giovani Lo Celso and Isco triggered a brawl between both teams.

Como midfielder Maxi Perrone and Betis' Pablo Fornals started throwing punches as players from both sides joined in. They had a few brief words to each other and then started exchanging blows.

Players from both teams rushed in and the altercation escalated. The benches were cleared, with substitutes and staff members entering the field, some trying to break up the fighting.

Betis player hits teammate mistakenly

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Betis and Como fight

During the chaos, Betis striker Cucho Hernandez aimed a punch at a Como player but hit his own defender Natan instead.

The referee showed red cards to Perrone and former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. Bellerin argued with the official, who then changed his mind and sent off Fornals instead.

Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, won the game 3-2 with Ivan Azón scoring the winner in stoppage time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian team face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday. Betis play their final pre-season match against Malaga on Saturday before starting their La Liga campaign at Elche on 18 August.

Como recently returned to Serie A after being promoted last season. Betis finished seventh in La Liga last term and will be looking to improve this season. Betis lost the UEFA Conference League final to Chelsea last season.

Both clubs will hope their upcoming matches pass without incident after Wednesday's ugly scenes in Cadiz.

Watch video of the fight below: