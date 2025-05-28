Chelsea lift Conference League trophy to become first club to win all 3 UEFA titles

Chelsea capped off their European campaign in style, completing the continental trophy set by defeating Real Betis to lift the UEFA Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

The match, held in Wroclaw, began with Real Betis in complete control.

The Spanish side opened the scoring through Abde Ezzalzouli, whose precise left-footed strike beat goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Dominant throughout the first half, Betis, led by a commanding performance from Isco in midfield, could have extended their lead before halftime.

Chelsea entered the break trailing, with head coach Enzo Maresca facing a stern test. Whatever adjustments he made at halftime, however, proved pivotal.

The introduction of club captain Reece James, who replaced Malo Gusto, shifted the momentum in the Blues’ favour.

James immediately made his presence felt, testing the Betis defence with an effort inside the box.

From that point, Chelsea began to take control, and their persistence was rewarded. Cole Palmer, showcasing his creativity once again, delivered a pinpoint cross that Enzo Fernandez met with a well-timed header to level the score on the hour mark.

Moments later, Palmer was involved again—this time providing another assist, picking out Nicolas Jackson with a superb ball.

Jackson made no mistake, heading home to give Chelsea the lead.

Though Jackson had a chance to double his tally late in the match following a sharp link-up with substitute Jadon Sancho, his heavy touch squandered the opportunity. Still, Sancho wasn’t to be denied.

The winger found the net himself, curling in a fine finish after receiving the ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea’s triumph was sealed emphatically by Moises Caicedo, the club’s Player of the Season.

The Ecuadorian midfielder struck a low, driven shot from the edge of the box, finding the bottom corner following a clever assist from Fernandez.

The 4–1 win not only secured Chelsea the UEFA Europa Conference League title but also marked a historic achievement, as the Blues became one of the few clubs to win all three major UEFA competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.