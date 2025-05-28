Court orders arrest of police officer in GHC 1.6 million security recruitment scam

An Achimota District Court has issued a bench warrant for General Constable Samuel Appiah, Service Number 58577, over allegations of defrauding nearly 200 people under false pretences.

The warrant follows allegations that, in 2024, he defrauded 197 individuals of over GHC GHC1.6 million under the false promise of securing them placements within various security agencies, according to the Ghana News Agency.

The warrant, signed on May 13, 2025, by presiding judge Prince Osei Owusu, instructs law enforcement to arrest the officer and bring him before the court.

MUST READ: 5 reasons why Real Betis will beat Chelsea to win the Conference League

You are hereby commanded in the name of the President to apprehend the said Constable… to appear before the District Court

The document stated.

Sylvester Kofi Akudeka initiated the case on December 5, 2024, with a complaint.

He alleged that Constable Appiah used the phone numbers 050859824 and 0240180142 to collect funds from several young individuals, claiming he could facilitate their recruitment into state security services.

In a statement signed by Tesano District Police Commander, Superintendent Isaac Ocansey, authorities indicated that the investigation has reached a critical stage where Appiah’s appearance in court is necessary to proceed.

Currently, the officer’s location is unknown.

The Ghana Police Service has urged the general public to assist by providing any information that could help in locating and apprehending the suspect.

Individuals with relevant information are advised to report to the nearest police station.

What does the law say?

In Ghana, defrauding by false pretence is a criminal offence governed by Section 131 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The law states that any individual who defrauds another person through a false representation, whether in writing, speech, or conduct, commits a second-degree felony.

For a conviction to be secured, the prosecution must establish that the accused knowingly made a false representation, that the victim relied on this falsehood, and that the victim suffered a loss, typically financial, as a result.

This offence is considered serious, with penalties including imprisonment for up to 25 years, depending on the severity of the fraud and the circumstances of the case.