5 of the biggest and most notorious fraud cases in history

Fraud and deception have existed for centuries, but some scams are so massive that they shake economies, destroy businesses, and financially devastate thousands.

From corporate fraud to Ponzi schemes and cryptocurrency scams, these financial crimes have cost victims billions, ruined reputations, and even caused the collapse of major corporations.

In this article, we rank five of the biggest fraud cases in history, from the lowest amount stolen to the highest, exposing how they were orchestrated, who was behind them, and the devastating impact they had on victims.

1. Wirecard Fraud (2020) – $2 Billion

German fintech giant Wirecard was once seen as a rising star in the digital payments industry—until it was revealed that €1.9 billion (£1.6 billion) in assets simply did not exist.

CEO Markus Braun and other executives manipulated financial records and misled investors for years before the scheme collapsed.

The scandal shattered Germany’s financial credibility, leading to criminal prosecutions and the company’s bankruptcy.

2. The OneCoin Crypto Scam (2014–2019) – $4 Billion+

OneCoin, a supposed cryptocurrency, lured investors with promises of massive returns, but it was actually a Ponzi scheme with no real blockchain or backing.

The scam, run by Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "Cryptoqueen", defrauded people out of over $4 billion before she disappeared in 2017. She remains one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives.

3. The Volkswagen Emissions Scandal (2015) – $33 Billion

Volkswagen, one of the world’s largest car manufacturers, was caught cheating emissions tests by installing "defeat devices" in its diesel vehicles.

These devices tricked regulators into thinking the cars were environmentally friendly, while in reality, they emitted up to 40 times the legal pollution limit.

The scandal cost Volkswagen $33 billion in fines, lawsuits, and recalls, and permanently damaged its reputation.

4. Enron Scandal (2001) – $74 Billion

Once a leading energy company, Enron engaged in fraudulent accounting practices to hide debt and inflate profits.

The deception led to one of the largest corporate bankruptcies in U.S. history, costing shareholders $74 billion and leaving thousands of employees jobless. The scandal resulted in stricter financial regulations, including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

5. Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme (2008) – $65 Billion

Bernard Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, defrauding investors of $65 billion over several decades.

His firm promised consistent, high returns, but instead used funds from new investors to pay off old ones.

The scheme collapsed in 2008, devastating thousands of victims, including charities and pension funds. Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, and his name became synonymous with large-scale financial fraud.

Conclusion

These scams highlight the devastating effects of financial fraud and serve as a warning about the importance of transparency, regulation, and investor awareness.