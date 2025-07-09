Prisons PRO reacts to rumours that Agradaa has disappeared from Nsawam prison

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, has debunked social media rumours suggesting that convicted televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is missing from the Nsawam Female Prison.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam morning show on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, Mr Latif firmly denied circulating reports and videos alleging that Agradaa was not serving her 15-year custodial sentence.

We are all aware that the court convicted our sister and mother, Agradaa, for offences she committed. There are videos circulating that claim she has not yet arrived at the prison facility. I want to state categorically that Agradaa is in prison. We brought her to the facility last Saturday. She is in our custody,

he said.

Mr Latif clarified that the televangelist was officially transferred to the Nsawam Female Prison on Saturday, 5 July 2025, just two days after she was sentenced by Judge Evelyn E. Asamoah at the Accra Circuit Court ‘10’ on Thursday, 3 July 2025.

He further explained that the transfer process involved administrative procedures, which accounted for the brief delay between sentencing and incarceration.

Addressing further allegations, the PRO dismissed claims that Agradaa had been physically assaulted by other inmates or enemies within the prison. He emphasised that the Ghana Prisons Service upholds strict rules regarding inmate welfare.

Inmates’ rights are protected in prison. Officers are not permitted to assault prisoners, and no inmate is allowed to abuse a fellow inmate

,Mr Latif stated.

Mr Latif added that following her admission into the Nsawam facility, the Prisons Service would conduct a routine behavioural assessment. The outcome of this assessment will determine whether Agradaa should remain at Nsawam or be transferred to another facility that may be better suited for her rehabilitation.

His remarks come amid growing speculation over Agradaa’s whereabouts, sparked by social media users and recent reports by the Crime Check Foundation (CCF).

The organisation’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Kwarteng, claimed he was unable to confirm Agradaa’s location following inquiries made at the Nsawam Female Prison. He also asserted that the convicted evangelist had not begun serving her sentence.