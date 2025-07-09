Hearts of Oak suffer another transfer ban after player rejects payment plan

Hearts of Oak are facing another transfer ban after former player Francis Adjetey refused their offer to pay his outstanding money in instalments.

The Ghana Premier League club has been slapped with a fresh ban just days after clearing their previous debt.

The Ghanaian giants thought they had solved their transfer problems when they paid $38,000 to New Edubiase United last week. This payment lifted an earlier ban that had stopped them from signing new players.

However, their relief was short-lived. Within days, they found themselves banned again because of unpaid money owed to Adjetey, their former player.

How much Hearts of Oak owe Adjetey

Francis Adjetey

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had ordered Hearts of Oak to pay Adjetey over 106,000 Ghana cedis, plus 5% annual interest from September 2023 and $1,250 in legal costs.

The Ghana Football Association gave the club until July 7, 2025, to make the payment or face another transfer ban. Hearts of Oak missed this deadline, triggering the second ban in just a few days. The club is now banned from registering new players both in Ghana and internationally.

According to JoySports, Hearts of Oak tried to negotiate with Adjetey by offering to pay the money in three parts. They promised to make the first payment on Friday, July 11, 2025. However, the former Tema Youth captain rejected this proposal and demanded the full amount immediately.

Accra Hearts of Oak

Club sources say Adjetey is reluctant to accept any payment plan. The former player appears deeply hurt by the situation and unwilling to compromise.

Hearts of Oak's Managing Director, Delali Anku Adiamah, has been trying to talk to Adjetey personally, per reports from JoySports.

Hearts of Oak's initial transfer ban

Salim Adams

The first transfer ban came after Hearts of Oak failed to pay New Edubiase United money for Salim Adams' transfer. They owed $50,000 for the transfer balance and $20,000 as part of an onward transfer fee.

Despite meetings in March 2025 where New Edubiase offered to reduce the amount, Hearts of Oak still missed their payment deadlines.

The club eventually agreed to pay $38,000 to settle the New Edubiase debt, which lifted that ban. But now they face the same problem with Adjetey.