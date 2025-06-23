Hearts of Oak transfer ban related to Salim Adams being resolved - Club PRO

Accra Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that the transfer ban imposed on the club is being resolved.

The Ghanaian football club had been subjected to a transfer embargo by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to their failure to comply with a directive requiring payment of $70,000 to New Edubiase United FC.

The prohibition, implemented under Article 15(1)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, became effective after Hearts of Oak missed the final deadline of May 31, 2025, to settle the outstanding amount.

The financial obligation originated from a ruling by the GFA Players' Status Committee, which mandated Hearts of Oak to compensate New Edubiase with $50,000 as an outstanding balance related to Salim Adams' transfer.

Additionally, the club was required to pay $20,000, representing 40 percent of a subsequent transfer fee.

Despite previous acknowledgment of the ruling and constructive discussions between both clubs in March aimed at reaching an amicable resolution, Hearts of Oak initially failed to honor the agreed-upon terms, according to New Edubiase United.

Addressing the matter during an interview on Asempa FM, Kwame Opare Addo provided clarity on the situation's current status on Monday, June 23 2025.

There was a transfer ban on Hearts of Oak related to Salim Adams' transfer, but the issue is being resolved. It is a decision from the FA and you must respect it.

He stated.

What's next for the Phobians

Hearts of Oak are currently in a rebuilding phase following the conclusion of Ouattara's tenure with the team.

The club leadership will be keen to avoid repeating the transfer-related errors that led to their recent financial complications.