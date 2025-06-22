3 dead, over 70 injured in stadium tragedy following MC Alger title win

Tragedy struck during celebrations of MC Alger’s league title victory as three spectators lost their lives and more than 70 others sustained injuries after a stadium barrier collapsed, according to Algeria’s Ministry of Health.

The incident occurred shortly after MC Alger clinched their second consecutive top-flight title. Local media reports indicate that a section of the railing in the upper stands gave way, causing dozens of fans to fall into the lower tier.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured persons, while Ben Aknoun Hospital and Bab El Oued Hospital admitted 27 and 16 injured individuals, respectively. Three fatalities have been confirmed so far.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

MC Alger acknowledged the death of one supporter, Younes Amguzzi, in an Instagram post:"

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands.

The club has yet to address the other two reported fatalities.

Footage aired by El Heddaf TV showed a section of the stadium railing collapsing, sending fans tumbling into the lower level.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with injured spectators transported to nearby hospitals. In a show of solidarity, MC Alger players and staff visited victims and participated in blood donation efforts.