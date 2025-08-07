‘This is not a time for division’ – Pres. Mahama tearfully appeals in first speech after tragic crash

President John Dramani Mahama has made a heartfelt appeal to Ghanaians to unite in grief and show solidarity, rather than engage in division or political point-scoring, following the death of eight (8) individuals in last Wednesday’s military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

In his first public address since the tragedy, a visibly tearful President Mahama expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, friends, and loved ones. He paid tribute to the dedication and service of the deceased, describing their deaths as both a national tragedy and a personal loss.

He stated:

These eight (8) individuals dedicated their lives to Ghana’s progress. That their final moments were spent in service is a testament to their unwavering commitment. We have lost some of our nation’s brightest minds.

He continued:

This is a moment of shared heartbreak — a time to reflect on the preciousness of life, the sacrifices of public service, and our gratitude for those who dedicate themselves to the well-being of Ghana.

President Mahama revealed that an Investigative Board of Inquiry has been established to determine the cause of the crash, assuring the public of a full and transparent investigation. He said:

As we mourn, questions about the cause of this tragedy are natural and important. I want to assure the families and the nation that the Ghana Armed Forces has initiated a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this crash.

An Investigative Board of Inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the crash. The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been retrieved. All eight (8) bodies of our departed comrades have been recovered, and the government is in close contact with the bereaved families regarding identification and final interment.

He also called for national unity, urging Ghanaians to refrain from divisive or politically motivated commentary:

In this moment of national grief, let us remember that we are, above all, Ghanaians — united not just by nationality, but by shared hope, shared humanity, and now, shared sorrow. Let us set aside our differences and offer our collective compassion to the bereaved families.

This is not a time for division, speculation, or political point-scoring. It is a time for strength, for empathy, and for the enduring Ghanaian spirit that still stands tall when all else fails. Let our words be of comfort, our actions be of kindness, and our unity be the tribute we offer to those whose lives have been lost.

Victims of the Crash

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence

Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammed – Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology

Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

Samuel Aboagye – Deputy Director-General of NADMO

Squadron Leader Peter Anala – Ghana Air Force

Flying Officer Tsum Ampadu – Ghana Air Force

Sergeant Ernest Addo – Ghana Air Force

Funeral Arrangements

On Saturday, 9th August at 5:00 p.m., the nation will gather at the forecourt of the State House for an Evening of Reflection and Memorial in honour of the departed.

Books of condolence will be opened simultaneously at the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, National Democratic Congress Headquarters, and NADMO Head Office from Sunday, 10th August to Thursday, 14th August 2025.

