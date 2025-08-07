Helicopter Crash: Samples of 8 deceased flown to South Africa for DNA analysis (video)

Samples of the mortal remains of the eight (8) individuals who died in last Wednesday’s military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region have been flown to South Africa for forensic analysis and identification.
The samples were transported from Kotoka International Airport today, accompanied by a delegation led by the Head of Forensic Analysis at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Speaking to journalists, Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak disclosed that although the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital, further testing was required.
He stated:
We are grateful to God that we were able to retrieve all the bodies, and they were brought to Accra last night, as we all know. But to expedite the investigation, further examination and testing is necessary to eliminate all doubts. Some of the forensic procedures had to be carried out outside the country, hence the decision to send samples abroad.
The minister added that a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the tragic incident. He indicated that the results of the forensic tests are expected to be available within six to twelve (12) hours.
The deceased include:
Dr Omane Boamah, former Minister for Defence
Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former Minister for Environment
Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture
Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress
Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate
Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala
Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu
Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
Meanwhile, a three-day national mourning period began today, Thursday, 7 August, with a wreath-laying ceremony held at Jubilee House. The event was attended by President John Mahama, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and several senior government officials.