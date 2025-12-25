Bissouma's fitness in doubt as Mali face hosts Morocco

As Mali prepare for a defining Group A encounter against tournament hosts Morocco at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, one question has dominated discussions in Rabat: will captain Yves Bissouma be fit enough to play?

On the eve of the high-stakes clash at the Stade Moulay Abdellah, uncertainty surrounding the midfield anchor’s availability has added intrigue to an already highly anticipated fixture. Bissouma, a key figure in Mali’s set-up and one of the most recognisable names in the squad, has been managing recovery from a recent ankle injury.

His delayed arrival in the Eagles’ camp and absence from their opening match against Zambia, which ended in a frustrating draw, fuelled speculation over his readiness. While his presence at the pre-match press conference offered reassurance that he is close to full fitness, it stopped short of confirming his participation on matchday.

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet was quick to temper expectations, making it clear that symbolism should not be mistaken for selection.

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet

The reason Yves is here today is not because he will necessarily play tomorrow. There is no link between who sits next to me and who starts the match. Maybe he plays, maybe he doesn’t,

the Belgian tactician explained.Bissouma’s importance to Mali is unquestioned, but Saintfiet has emphasised that protecting the captain’s fitness could be just as valuable as deploying him against a formidable Moroccan side.

For his part, Bissouma appeared calm and focused, dismissing speculation and reiterating his commitment to the national cause.

What matters to me today is Mali. I am here and fully focused on tomorrow’s match. The rest doesn’t concern me,

he said. The words echoed the leadership and maturity that have defined his rise to prominence, both with Mali and at club level.Even if he does not feature on the pitch, Bissouma’s influence within the camp remains significant.

As captain, he sees his role as extending beyond tactics.

As captain, I try to bring a positive spirit to the group. Everyone can motivate the team in their own way,

he noted. Mali, after failing to secure maximum points against Zambia, they now face a stern test against a Moroccan side buoyed by home support and expectations of a deep tournament run with more than 60,000 fans expected in the stands.

Saintfiet has urged his players to strike a balance between ambition and discipline.

Now intelligence is more important than emotion. We created problems for ourselves in the first match. This is a long tournament, and we must be smart

he said. Morocco, one of Africa’s most organised and tactically disciplined teams, command Mali’s respect.

We respect Morocco. We are not arrogant. But we want to win every match,