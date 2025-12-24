'We are ready': Kessié fires warning as Ivory Coast begin AFCON 2025 title defence

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Côte d’Ivoire head into AFCON 2025 in Morocco with confidence and composure, as captain Franck Yannick Kessié insists the Elephants are fully prepared to defend their continental crown.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the midfielder acknowledged the weight of expectation that comes with being champions but stressed that the team has embraced the challenge rather than shied away from it.

Ivory Coast arrive at the tournament as the team to beat, following their dramatic and inspiring triumph at the previous AFCON. According to Kessié, that success has not bred complacency. Instead, it has sharpened the squad’s focus as they prepare for another demanding campaign on African football’s biggest stage.

We know that as champions, everyone wants to beat us. That brings extra responsibility, but we have prepared ourselves technically, physically and mentally. We are ready, both on and off the pitch,

he said. The Elephants will open their AFCON 2025 campaign against Mozambique in Marrakech, a fixture Kessié believes will test the team’s discipline and concentration.

While confident in Ivory Coast’s quality, the captain was careful not to underestimate their opponents, noting that AFCON history is filled with surprises and fiercely contested matches.

Kessié highlighted the importance of mental strength and unity, qualities he considers crucial in a tournament known for its intensity and unpredictability. He emphasized that team cohesion and focus could be the difference between success and disappointment, particularly in the knockout stages.

Ivory Coast’s preparations have not been without challenges. The absence of key forward Sébastien Haller, a central figure in their last AFCON triumph, has forced adjustments to the squad’s attacking plans.

Despite this setback, the Elephants remain confident in the depth and balance of their team, blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent. Drawn in a competitive group that includes Cameroon and Gabon, Ivory Coast face a demanding path to the knockout stages.