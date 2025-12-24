Advertisement

'We are ready': Kessié fires warning as Ivory Coast begin AFCON 2025 title defence

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:52 - 24 December 2025
Franck Yannick Kessié
Advertisement

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Côte d’Ivoire head into AFCON 2025 in Morocco with confidence and composure, as captain Franck Yannick Kessié insists the Elephants are fully prepared to defend their continental crown.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the midfielder acknowledged the weight of expectation that comes with being champions but stressed that the team has embraced the challenge rather than shied away from it.

READ ALSO: Racism in football: Players who faced the global abuse in 2025

Ivory Coast arrive at the tournament as the team to beat, following their dramatic and inspiring triumph at the previous AFCON. According to Kessié, that success has not bred complacency. Instead, it has sharpened the squad’s focus as they prepare for another demanding campaign on African football’s biggest stage.

We know that as champions, everyone wants to beat us. That brings extra responsibility, but we have prepared ourselves technically, physically and mentally. We are ready, both on and off the pitch,
Advertisement

he said. The Elephants will open their AFCON 2025 campaign against Mozambique in Marrakech, a fixture Kessié believes will test the team’s discipline and concentration.

READ ALSO: Erling Haaland breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goals record

While confident in Ivory Coast’s quality, the captain was careful not to underestimate their opponents, noting that AFCON history is filled with surprises and fiercely contested matches.

Kessié highlighted the importance of mental strength and unity, qualities he considers crucial in a tournament known for its intensity and unpredictability. He emphasized that team cohesion and focus could be the difference between success and disappointment, particularly in the knockout stages.

Ivory Coast’s preparations have not been without challenges. The absence of key forward Sébastien Haller, a central figure in their last AFCON triumph, has forced adjustments to the squad’s attacking plans.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Mohamed Salah’s late strike lifts Egypt in dramatic AFCON opener

Despite this setback, the Elephants remain confident in the depth and balance of their team, blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent. Drawn in a competitive group that includes Cameroon and Gabon, Ivory Coast face a demanding path to the knockout stages.

However, the presence of seasoned leaders such as Kessié has reinforced belief within the camp that the team can navigate the group and build momentum as the tournament progresses.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Prof Kwaku Asare Dismisses Ofori-Atta’s Political Persecution Claim As ‘Comedy On Christmas Eve’
News
24.12.2025
Prof Kwaku Asare calls Ofori-Atta’s political persecution claim ‘comedy on Christmas Eve’
betPawa launches 1UP on Double Chance exclusively for AFCON
Sports
24.12.2025
betPawa launches 1UP on Double Chance exclusively for AFCON
Freezy Macbones: I believe I won my fight against Senegal's Seydou Konate
Sports
24.12.2025
Freezy Macbones claims credit for growth of Ghanaian boxing: 'I need my flowers'
Pulse List: Top 10 Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2025: Who they are and what they do?
Entertainment
24.12.2025
Pulse List: Top 10 Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2025: Who they are and what they do?
Abu Trica, two co-accused denied bail as Interior Ministry gets 5 weeks to clarify warrants
Entertainment
24.12.2025
Abu Trica, two co-accused denied bail as Interior Ministry gets 5 weeks to clarify warrants
Pulse List: Top 7 National Tragedies that Shook Ghana in 2025
News
24.12.2025
Pulse List: Top 7 National Tragedies that Shook Ghana in 2025