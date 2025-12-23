Mohamed Salah’s late strike lifts Egypt in dramatic AFCON opener

Egypt’s quest for an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title began in dramatic fashion as captain Mohamed Salah scored a stoppage-time winner to secure a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Zimbabwe in their Group B opener at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

It was a night that tested the Pharaohs’ patience and resilience, before their talisman once again delivered when it mattered most. The seven-time African champions were stunned early when Zimbabwe, unfancied but well organised, took a surprise lead in the 20th minute.

Prince Dube finished calmly from close range after being picked out by Emmanuel Jalai, punishing a moment of defensive lapse and sending shockwaves through the Egyptian camp.

Despite dominating possession and territory thereafter, Egypt struggled to translate control into clear-cut chances, with Zimbabwe defending deep and resolutely. As the game wore on, frustration grew among the Egyptian players and supporters.

Salah, closely marked for much of the contest, found it difficult to impose himself in open play, while Zimbabwe’s goalkeeper Washington Arubi produced a series of saves to preserve his side’s advantage.

Egypt’s pressure, however, finally paid off in the second half.In the 64th minute, Omar Marmoush restored parity with a moment of quality, cutting inside from the left flank before firing a low, precise shot beyond the goalkeeper.

The equaliser shifted momentum firmly in Egypt’s favour, but the decisive goal remained elusive as Zimbabwe continued to fight doggedly, sensing the value of a point. The match appeared destined for a draw until the closing moments.

Deep into stoppage time, Salah seized his opportunity inside the penalty area, keeping his composure to slot home the winning goal in the 91st minute.

It was a clinical finish from the Liverpool forward, who had endured a relatively quiet evening by his lofty standards but once again demonstrated his knack for delivering decisive moments.

The victory was not without concern for Egypt. Midfielder Emam Ashour was forced off injured, casting doubt over his availability for the remainder of the tournament.

Nevertheless, the result places Egypt top of Group B and provides a vital early boost as they pursue continental success.

For Salah, the goal carried added significance. Despite his club-level success and status as one of Africa’s greatest modern players, an AFCON title has so far eluded him.

