Can Ghana co-host a World Cup? Assessing readiness and requirements

As global interest grows in multi-nation bids to host the FIFA World Cup, Ghana has positioned itself as a serious participant in that conversation. In recent months, Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, publicly stated that the country could co-host the tournament with neighbours Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

But beyond aspiration lies the reality of what it takes to host football’s biggest global event. Can Ghana, on its own or as part of a regional bid, meet FIFA’s exacting standards? And how far has the country come toward achieving that goal?To answer these questions, it’s important to understand what modern World Cup hosting entails and where the country currently stands.

What It Takes to Host a World Cup

FIFA sets comprehensive requirements for World Cup hosts. These demands cover infrastructure, logistics, accommodation, safety, commercial readiness, and human-rights considerations:

Stadium Infrastructure: Multiple match-ready stadiums with capacities typically exceeding 40,000 for group matches and 60,000 for later rounds. Each venue must meet FIFA’s technical specifications for pitch quality, spectator access, broadcast facilities, and safety.

Training Sites: World-class training grounds close to team base camps, equipped with security, medical, and recovery facilities.

Accommodation: Extensive hotel capacity able to handle millions of tournament-related hotel nights for teams, officials, media, sponsors, and supporters.

Transport and Airports: High-capacity international airports and efficient internal transport networks, including highways, domestic flights, or rail that connect host cities.



Broadcast & IT Infrastructure: Technical systems for global broadcast, international press operations, and digital communications.

Security & Safety: National and local coordination for crowd management, policing, emergency response, and health services.

Commercial and Governance Structures: A robust organising committee capable of managing sponsors, tickets, volunteers, and matchday operations.

Human Rights and Labour Standards: Modern World Cup bids are also evaluated on their commitments to labour protections and human rights during construction and event operations, a priority that has grown in importance in recent tournaments due to scrutiny from rights groups and FIFA’s own standards.

These requirements demand not only significant infrastructure but also governance systems, funding mechanisms, and long-term planning.

Ghana’s Current Standing

Political Will and Public Commitment

One of Ghana’s strongest assets is political will. Sports Minister Kofi Adams has been vocal about Ghana’s ambitions to host or co-host future World Cups. In media interviews, he has highlighted plans for new facilities, including: A proposed 50,000-seat stadium at Borteyman, part of a larger “sports city” concept with planned completion around 2028. Ambitions for a major 60,000-seat stadium, signalling intent to meet FIFA’s large-venue requirements.



Renovation and refurbishment of existing venues such as the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium to elevate them to international standards. In a recent address, Adams emphasised the need for corporate partnerships and private-public collaboration, acknowledging that the scale of investment required exceeds government financing alone. These statements provide a foundation of intent and public planning that is essential for any future bid.

Infrastructure: Progress and Challenges

Despite these positive signs, Ghana’s existing infrastructure still falls short of what FIFA expects from a World Cup host:

1. Stadium Capacity: Ghana does not currently possess the level of large-capacity, FIFA-certified stadiums required. Proposed new builds offer potential, but they remain future projects rather than completed assets. FIFA has shown some flexibility in accommodating venues under construction in multi-nation bids, but definite timelines and delivery guarantees would be crucial. 2. Transport and Accommodation: Beyond sports venues, major upgrades are needed for internal transport links, airport capacity, and hotel networks. Hosting multi-city World Cup matches, even in partnership, would require significant investment in these areas.

3. Human Rights & Labour Standards: Modern expectations extend to fair labour practices, worker safety, and independent oversight during construction and event operation, areas where formalised national policies would need to be developed and demonstrated.

Why a Regional Bid May Be Ghana’s Best Path Forward

Given the scale of the requirements, a regional West African bid involving Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire appears more feasible than a solo bid.

Multi-nation bids are increasingly common: they allow shared costs, distributed infrastructure demands, and stronger collective financial backing. For Ghana, linking with partners that can bring complementary assets (such as larger existing stadiums or transport hubs) could reduce individual burden while meeting FIFA requirements.

Such a bid would need: A clearly defined roster of host cities and venues across partner nations. Binding funding and delivery guarantees for stadiums and transport projects. A joint organising structure capable of coordinating logistics, security, and commercial operations. Comprehensive plans for accommodation, media operations, and human rights compliance.

Conclusion

So, can Ghana co-host the FIFA World Cup? Yes, but not alone, and not yet.Ghana has the political will, burgeoning infrastructure plans and public momentum to be part of a future World Cup bid. The government’s bold announcements about new stadiums and refurbishment efforts demonstrate commitment. But turning plans into deliverable, FIFA-compliant infrastructure still requires time, private investment, clear financing guarantees, and international coordination.

If Ghana accelerates those plans, leverages strong regional partnerships, and builds the comprehensive infrastructure suite FIFA demands, from stadiums to hotels, transport to labour protections, then the dream of co-hosting football’s grandest event could become reality. For now, the journey has begun. What remains is the hard work of building bridges between ambition and execution.

