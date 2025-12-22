AFCON 2025: Why Morocco’s AFCON is set to break every benchmark

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) unfolds in Morocco, indicators suggest this edition will go down as the most ambitious, commercially successful and globally broadcast African football tournament in history.

Organisers, sponsors and broadcasters alike are pointing to unprecedented ticket demand, expanded infrastructure, innovative technology and broad international reach.

Record-Breaking Ticket Sales and Global Demand

Morocco’s AFCON is on course to break ticket sales records on a global scale. In the initial phases alone, more than 298,000 tickets were sold across more than 135 countries, with matches featuring Morocco and key nations selling out quickly before later phases opened. This level of demand, spanning Africa, Europe, North America and beyond is historically unmatched in AFCON, reflecting both the rising global appetite for African football and Morocco’s strong organisational appeal.

Commercial Success and Sponsorship Revenue

The tournament’s commercial outlook is equally striking. Sponsorship revenues are projected to exceed €300 million, a figure that dwarfs previous AFCON editions and highlights the competition’s increasing appeal to international brands and corporate partners. This surge in commercial interest underscores AFCON’s evolution from a primarily continental event into a major global sporting spectacle with significant economic impact.

Infrastructure: Largest Stadium Footprint in AFCON History

Morocco has invested heavily in stadium infrastructure, assembling nine world-class arenas across six cities, the largest collective stadium rollout ever for the tournament. These venues include the rebuilt Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat (nearly 69,500 capacity) and the Grand Stade de Tanger (about 75,600 capacity), alongside modernised stadiums in Casablanca, Agadir, Fès and Marrakech. Combined, the total spectator capacity exceeds 405,000 seats, dwarfing previous AFCON host statistics and giving fans greater access to matchday action than ever before.

Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat

Technological and Broadcast Firsts

The broadcast and production plan for AFCON 2025 shows Morocco’s ambition to elevate the tournament’s presentation to world-class standards. Reports confirm that: Every one of the nine host stadiums will feature Spidercam aerial systems, delivering dynamic televised perspectives previously unseen at AFCON. The broadcast setup include more than 40 cameras per stadium, encompassing drones, ultra-motion replays and HDR coverage. These innovations are estimated to improve viewer engagement and attract new global audiences to African football content.

Enhanced Team Experience and Fan Mobility

Beyond the stadiums and cameras, Morocco is elevating the tournament experience for teams and supporters:For the first time in AFCON history, every participating team will be housed in five-star hotels and assigned dedicated base camps, ensuring top-level training and comfort. Morocco’s investment in transport infrastructure, including fast rail links connecting major host cities, allows fans to travel between venues and watch multiple matches in a single day, a logistical advantage rarely seen in continental football.

Widest Global Broadcast Reach and Fan Engagement

Already, AFCON 2025 is set to enjoy its widest broadcast footprint in the tournament’s history, with coverage agreements that span Africa and Europe including top markets such as France, Belgium, the UK and beyond. Early ticket sell-through from across the world highlights the event’s appeal to diasporas and international supporters alike.

A New Benchmark for AFCON and African Football

Taken together, the scale of infrastructure, commercial success, broadcast innovation and global interest mark AFCON 2025 in Morocco as a potential record-breaking tournament, one that could set new standards for how continental football events are staged and experienced.