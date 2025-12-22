Racism in football: Players who faced the global abuse in 2025

Racism continues to plague football worldwide, with high-profile incidents in Europe, South America, China, and online highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by players. From stadium abuse to social media harassment, the sport is grappling with repeated episodes of discrimination despite anti-racism campaigns and strict policies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

Anfield Incident In August 2025, AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield. The game was temporarily halted, and a 47-year-old Liverpool man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. The individual was later banned from attending football matches in the UK. Semenyo, who scored twice in the match, later expressed gratitude for support on social media:

Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever – not because of one person’s words, but because of how the entire football family stood together

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both the Premier League and the clubs involved condemned the behaviour

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Schalke 04)

German Cup Abuse During a German Cup match in August 2025, Schalke 04 midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei faced racial abuse from a Lokomotive Leipzig fan while taking a throw-in. The referee temporarily halted play. Antwi-Adjei said:

It’s very disappointing to have to experience something like this in this day and age. It’s not acceptable. I hope this person reflects on their actions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schalke condemned the abuse and the German Football Federation (DFB) opened an investigation.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie (Juventus / USA)

In Italy, Juventus confirmed that Weston McKennie was subjected to racist remarks while warming down after a Serie A match in August. Juventus condemned the incident and banned several Parma fans involved.

Striker Kylian Mbappe is hoping to win his first, and Real Madrid's 16th, UEFA Champions League title in the 2025-26 season [File: Diego Souto/Getty Images]

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Monkey Chants in Spain During a La Liga match, a spectator allegedly directed monkey noises and gestures at Kylian Mbappé, leading to an arrest in Spain. The incident highlights ongoing stadium racism despite high-profile campaigns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luighi (Palmeiras U20) in tears after facing racial abuse

Luighi (Palmeiras U20)

Copa Libertadores U20 Abuse In March 2025, 18-year-old Luighi, a striker for Palmeiras U20, faced racist slurs from a Cerro Porteño fan during a Copa Libertadores U20 match in Paraguay. Luighi said:

Duele el alma… Hasta cuando vamos a pasar por eso? Lo que hicieron conmigo es un crimen: It hurts the soul… Until when will we go through this? What they did to me is a crime.

Brazilian authorities filed complaints with CONMEBOL, and other clubs publicly supported the player.

Jess Carter (England Women / Chelsea Women)

Online Abuse During the Women’s European Championship 2025, defender Jess Carter revealed she considered stepping away from football after intense online racist abuse. She criticized attacks targeting her race and appearance. The Football Association engaged UK police to investigate.

Jess Carter (England Women / Chelsea Women)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Most Targeted Player Online A report in November 2025 found Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal accounted for 6% of all sport-linked hate messages on social media, making him the most targeted footballer digitally that month.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picks 6 Real Madrid players in his dream team

Ravan Constable (Sporting Khalsa FC)

FA Cup Qualifying Abuse During an FA Cup qualifying round, Ravan Constable, goalkeeper for Sporting Khalsa FC, was racially abused, prompting the team to walk off the field. Two Hereford fans were banned by their club.

Ravan Constable (Sporting Khalsa FC)

Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham)

Fan Racist Chant Following Tottenham’s 2–1 loss to Fulham, Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus was the target of a Spurs fan chanting:

No one wants your shirt, you’re not good enough for Tottenham.

Mohammed Kudus

Authorities confirmed the fan had been identified and investigations are ongoing.

Frank Acheampong (Henan FC)

Racism in China In China, Chengdu supporters directed monkey noises and offensive gestures at Henan FC forward Frank Acheampong on 31 October 2025. The Chinese league sanctioned the club’s supporters after a review of match footage.

Frank Acheampong

Conclusion

These incidents across Europe, South America, China, and online demonstrate that racism remains a pervasive issue in football, affecting male and female players at every level. Despite club and governing body interventions, including arrests, bans, social media monitoring, and official investigations, the problem persists, highlighting the ongoing need for stronger enforcement, education, and cultural change in the sport.