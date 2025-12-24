Advertisement

Freezy Macbones claims credit for growth of Ghanaian boxing: 'I need my flowers'

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:39 - 24 December 2025
Freezy Macbones: I believe I won my fight against Senegal's Seydou Konate
Freezy Macbones
Ghanaian light‑heavyweight boxer Seth Gyimah, better known by his ring name Freezy Macbones, has spoken out after his defeat to Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh on 20 December 2025, using the loss as a platform to reflect on his impact on the sport in Ghana and its expansion beyond traditional strongholds.

The bout, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, saw Tetteh capture the WBA Africa Light Heavyweight title by unanimous decision, with scorecards reading 80‑73, 78‑74 and 77‑75 in his favour. 

Despite the official result, Macbones did not shy away from making bold claims about his influence on the boxing landscape in the country, especially following an interview with Onua TV in which he said:

So, don't forget, that 3 or 4 years ago, boxing in Ghana was not like this, today, I came back from UK and totally everything has changed. Boxing was just only in Bukom and now, boxing is everywhere. Why? I did that. I need my flowers and credit for that

Macbones’s loss to Tetteh was tightly contested, with observers noting that discipline and consistency ultimately swung the fight in favour of his opponent.

A notable moment in the contest occurred when Macbones was docked a point for an alleged biting incident, a deduction the boxer has since vehemently denied, insisting he “didn’t bite him” and claiming the accusation was exaggerated to influence the judges. 

The rivalry between the two fighters added extra spice to the match, as both had previously crossed paths during Olympic qualifying, and the grudge element provided narrative tension for fans.

Tetteh’s victory preserved his unbeaten status and underscored his growing prominence in the light heavyweight division, while Macbones faced the challenge of regrouping and defending his legacy. 

Macbones’s assertion that he helped expand boxing beyond Bukom, historically the heartland of Ghanaian boxing, is reflective of how fighters based abroad, particularly those with experience in the UK, have influenced the sport’s development at home. 

The fight and its aftermath have reignited debate within Ghana’s boxing community about referee decisions, judging criteria and how the sport’s governance can continue to evolve to match its rising popularity.

Although Macbones did not get the result he wanted on the night, his candid reflections highlight the passion and personal narratives that continue to drive boxing’s growth in the country

