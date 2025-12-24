Manchester City lead race for Antoine Semenyo as January transfer window nears

Manchester City have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with the Premier League champions increasingly confident of securing the Ghana international when the January transfer window opens.

While no formal agreement has been reached, City are widely understood to be the player’s preferred destination amid strong interest from several top English clubs.

Semenyo’s form has not gone unnoticed, and according to reports, City see him as an ideal addition to bolster their attacking depth.

Semenyo’s release cause is set at £60 million, with an additional £5 million in add-ons. The clause is expected to become active in January, meaning any club interested in signing the forward would need to meet the full valuation rather than negotiate a reduced fee with Bournemouth.

Although Manchester City currently appear to be in pole position, they are not alone in monitoring the situation. Liverpool and Manchester United have both maintained an interest in Semenyo, with neither club completely ruled out of the race.

However, sources indicate there is still significant work to be done if either side is to challenge City’s growing advantage.

By contrast, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reported to have cooled their interest, effectively removing themselves from contention and narrowing the field of serious suitors.

This development has further strengthened City’s standing as the frontrunners for the Bournemouth attacker.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, they have made it clear that they will not actively push the player out, but equally acknowledge that triggering the release clause would leave them with little control over his future.