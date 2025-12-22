Advertisement

Patson Daka’s late heroics turn frightening after celebration scare against Mali

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:12 - 22 December 2025
Frightening moment from Patson Daka’s celebration
Patson Daka delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when he scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point for Zambia against Mali, but the jubilation that followed briefly turned into concern after a risky goal celebration left the striker on the ground.

The Leicester City forward rose highest in the dying moments of the match to head home a precise cross, sealing a 1–1 draw that appeared unlikely for much of the contest.

Mali had largely controlled proceedings and looked on course for victory after Lassine Sinayoko’s second-half strike, while El Bilal Touré’s missed first-half penalty ultimately proved costly.

Zambia, who struggled to create clear chances throughout the game, found salvation through Daka’s late intervention.As emotions overflowed following the dramatic equaliser, Daka attempted an acrobatic celebration, trying to perform a backflip in front of the fans.

The move went wrong, however, and the striker landed awkwardly on his neck. The stadium fell momentarily silent as teammates and opponents looked on in concern, while medical staff prepared to intervene.

Patson Daka scores late equaliser

After remaining down for several moments, Daka eventually got back to his feet and was able to continue celebrating the crucial goal, easing fears of a serious injury.

While no official medical issues were reported afterward, the incident quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread reactions ranging from relief to renewed debate over the risks associated with acrobatic goal celebrations.

Beyond the scare, the goal itself carried major significance. Daka’s equaliser ensured Zambia opened their AFCON campaign with a valuable point against one of the tournament’s more experienced sides.

For Mali, the draw was a bitter outcome after dominating possession and creating the clearer chances, only to be denied at the very end.

His instinctive header kept Zambia’s hopes alive in the group, while the ill-fated celebration served as a reminder that even moments of joy in football can carry unexpected risks.

