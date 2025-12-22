Bafana Bafana break 21-Year AFCON opening jinx with statement win

For the first time in 21 years, South Africa have begun an Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a victory, marking a significant and symbolic moment for Bafana Bafana at the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

Their hard-fought 2–1 win over Angola not only delivered three crucial points in Group B but also ended a long-standing opening-match drought that had come to define their recent AFCON history.

South Africa’s breakthrough came in Marrakech, where Hugo Broos’s side showed composure, resilience and attacking intent. Oswin Appollis opened the scoring midway through the first half, finishing off a well-worked team move to give Bafana Bafana a deserved lead.

Angola, however, responded before the break, capitalising on a set-piece situation to draw level and ensure the contest remained finely balanced heading into the second half. As the game wore on, South Africa created chances and came close on several occasions, including an effort that struck the crossbar and another goal that was ruled out.

Their persistence was finally rewarded in the 79th minute when Burnley forward Lyle Foster produced a moment of quality, curling a superb long-range strike into the top corner to restore South Africa’s lead.

The goal proved decisive, as Bafana Bafana managed the closing stages effectively to secure a famous win. Beyond the immediate result, the victory carried deeper historical significance.

Prior to this match, South Africa had not won their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2004. In the six tournaments that followed, they endured a frustrating pattern of draws and defeats in their first group fixtures, often leaving them chasing qualification from difficult positions.

This latest success therefore represents a psychological breakthrough as much as a sporting one. South Africa’s AFCON history has been marked by sharp contrasts.

They famously lifted the trophy in 1996, winning on debut as tournament hosts and defeating Cameroon 3–0 in their opening match on their way to continental glory. Since then, however, early momentum has often eluded them.

The 2025 opener against Angola offered a reminder of what Bafana Bafana are capable of when confidence and cohesion align. The result also strengthens South Africa’s position in Group B, which includes Zimbabwe and record seven-time champions Egypt.