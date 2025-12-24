Bechem United secure signing of 19-year-old Godfred Yawson on three-year deal

Bechem United have taken another step in reinforcing their squad for the future after completing the signing of highly rated 19-year-old forward Godfred Yawson from Cheetah FC on a three-year contract.

Yawson, who emerged as one of the promising young attackers in the lower divisions, successfully passed his medical examination last week before finalising the transfer.

He has since arrived in Bechem, where he is expected to integrate immediately into the Hunters’ squad.

Though still early in his professional journey, Yawson’s pace, work rate and attacking instincts reportedly attracted the attention of Bechem United’s technical team, who view him as a long-term investment rather than a short-term fix.

The acquisition fits neatly into a broader recruitment strategy that prioritises youthful talent capable of growing within the club’s system.

The Ahafo-based side have built a reputation in recent seasons for giving opportunities to emerging players while maintaining stability in the Premier League, and Yawson’s arrival is seen as another step in that direction.

The Hunters are aiming to improve consistency as the season progresses, following mixed results in the opening phase of the campaign.

Strengthening the squad depth, particularly in attack, has been a key objective, and the addition of a young forward provides competition and fresh energy as the league intensifies.

Bechem currently stand 15th, just above the relegation zone, with 16 points from 15 matches. They play Asante Kotoko on Sunday 28th, December.

While expectations will be managed given his age, Yawson will be eager to make an impression and earn regular playing time.

