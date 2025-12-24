Advertisement

Bechem United secure signing of 19-year-old Godfred Yawson on three-year deal

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:30 - 24 December 2025
Godfred Yawson
Advertisement

Bechem United have taken another step in reinforcing their squad for the future after completing the signing of highly rated 19-year-old forward Godfred Yawson from Cheetah FC on a three-year contract. 

Advertisement

Yawson, who emerged as one of the promising young attackers in the lower divisions, successfully passed his medical examination last week before finalising the transfer.

He has since arrived in Bechem, where he is expected to integrate immediately into the Hunters’ squad.

READ ALSO: Erling Haaland breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goals record

Though still early in his professional journey, Yawson’s pace, work rate and attacking instincts reportedly attracted the attention of Bechem United’s technical team, who view him as a long-term investment rather than a short-term fix.

Advertisement

The acquisition fits neatly into a broader recruitment strategy that prioritises youthful talent capable of growing within the club’s system.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2025 kicks off as hosts Morocco face Comoros in tournament opener

The Ahafo-based side have built a reputation in recent seasons for giving opportunities to emerging players while maintaining stability in the Premier League, and Yawson’s arrival is seen as another step in that direction.

The Hunters are aiming to improve consistency as the season progresses, following mixed results in the opening phase of the campaign.

Strengthening the squad depth, particularly in attack, has been a key objective, and the addition of a young forward provides competition and fresh energy as the league intensifies.

Advertisement

Bechem currently stand 15th, just above the relegation zone, with 16 points from 15 matches. They play Asante Kotoko on Sunday 28th, December.

While expectations will be managed given his age, Yawson will be eager to make an impression and earn regular playing time.

READ ALSO: Manchester City lead race for Antoine Semenyo as January transfer window nears

His development will be closely monitored by both club officials and supporters, who hope the teenager can grow into a valuable asset for Bechem United in the coming years.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Prof Kwaku Asare Dismisses Ofori-Atta’s Political Persecution Claim As ‘Comedy On Christmas Eve’
News
24.12.2025
Prof Kwaku Asare calls Ofori-Atta’s political persecution claim ‘comedy on Christmas Eve’
betPawa launches 1UP on Double Chance exclusively for AFCON
Sports
24.12.2025
betPawa launches 1UP on Double Chance exclusively for AFCON
Freezy Macbones: I believe I won my fight against Senegal's Seydou Konate
Sports
24.12.2025
Freezy Macbones claims credit for growth of Ghanaian boxing: 'I need my flowers'
Pulse List: Top 10 Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2025: Who they are and what they do?
Entertainment
24.12.2025
Pulse List: Top 10 Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2025: Who they are and what they do?
Abu Trica, two co-accused denied bail as Interior Ministry gets 5 weeks to clarify warrants
Entertainment
24.12.2025
Abu Trica, two co-accused denied bail as Interior Ministry gets 5 weeks to clarify warrants
Pulse List: Top 7 National Tragedies that Shook Ghana in 2025
News
24.12.2025
Pulse List: Top 7 National Tragedies that Shook Ghana in 2025