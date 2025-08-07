Just In: 6 killed as aircraft crashes in Nairobi, Kenya

Six (6) people have been confirmed dead after a light aircraft crashed into a populated neighbourhood in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on the afternoon of Thursday, 7 August.

Reports indicate that the Cessna plane, operated by AMREF Flying Doctors, was en route to Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, a self-declared autonomous region of Somalia, when it went down. The victims include four people on board and two civilians on the ground.

In a statement signed by CEO and Accountable Manager Stephen Gitau, AMREF Flying Doctors confirmed the tragic incident.

AMREF Flying Doctors confirms that one of its aircraft, a Cessna Citation XLS with registration 5Y-FDM, was involved in a fatal accident today. The aircraft took off from Wilson Airport at 14:17 heading to Hargeisa, Somalia, and crashed in the Mwihoko area of Nairobi.

The organisation added that investigations are ongoing.

At this time, we are cooperating fully with the relevant aviation authorities and emergency response teams to establish the facts surrounding the situation. Our immediate focus is on the safety and well-being of those on board, and we are providing full support to their families and colleagues. We are also offering all necessary assistance to the authorities as investigations continue.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority also released a statement, noting that preliminary findings show the aircraft departed from Wilson Airport at 14:14 (11:14 GMT) and lost both radio and radar contact with Air Traffic Control at 14:17, just three minutes after take-off.

The aircraft was carrying four crew members and medical personnel when it crashed near Mwihoko Secondary School in Utawala.

Response efforts

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service are leading search and rescue operations at the site. A team from the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) has also been dispatched to determine the cause of the crash.

The Authority extended its condolences and noted that a full investigation is under way. It also assured the public that rescue efforts would continue and all necessary assistance would be provided to the affected families.