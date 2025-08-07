Helicopter Crash: How Pres. Mahama ‘miraculously’ missed the tragic event - Rev Dr Wengam speaks

Ghana continues to mourn the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed eight (8) lives, including the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for the Environment, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, 6 August, near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region, while the officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

President John Dramani Mahama was scheduled to attend the event as Special Guest but delegated the responsibility to Dr Omane Boamah and others, who tragically lost their lives.

Amidst the sombre mood, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Dr Stephen Y. Wengam, has shared details of how President Mahama skipped the programme and instead attended the church’s 1st National Pastors and Spouses Prayer Retreat.

In a video shared on X by EdHub, Rev Dr Wengam acknowledged social media comments thanking the church for “saving” the President’s life. He clarified, however, that the church “did nothing.”

Rev Dr Wengam revealed that last week, he was informed of the President’s decision to cancel his attendance at the church retreat in order to honour an invitation to Côte d’Ivoire’s Independence Day celebration.

According to him, the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, was not pleased with the change in plans and insisted they attend the Assemblies of God retreat, which was scheduled for 6 August 2025.

John and Lordina Mahama

Although there was no direct influence on the President’s decision to miss the tragic event, Rev Dr Wengam suggested that divine intervention may have played a role.

Meanwhile, a three-day national mourning period has begun today, Thursday, 7 August, with President Mahama suspending all official activities and engagements for the rest of the week.