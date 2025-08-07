How the Speaker, Majority, and Minority leaders reacted to the helicopter crash that claimed 8 lives

Ghana remains in deep mourning following the tragic loss of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six (6) others in a fatal Z-9EH military helicopter crash near Adansi-Akrofuom on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

As the nation begins a three (3)-day period of official mourning, tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond.

Among the many voices expressing grief and solidarity are three key figures from Ghana’s Parliament: Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Their heartfelt tributes reflect the deep pain felt across political lines, especially as one of the victims, Dr Murtala Mohammed, served as Member of Parliament for Tamale Central.

Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin

In a sombre statement, Speaker Bagbin expressed profound sorrow, noting Parliament’s collective grief at the devastating news:

Parliament is deeply saddened by this news, and would want to, at this time, express its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and indeed the entire Republic. May the souls of our departed colleagues who have died in the service of our Republic rest in peace.

Majority Leader

Mahama Ayariga via facebook.com/hon.mahamaayariga/photos

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga also conveyed shock and disbelief, mourning the loss of former colleagues and national servants. His statement read:

Our former colleagues in Parliament and in Government and the officers we have lost dedicated their lives to the service of our nation. Their untimely and tragic demise is a devastating blow to Parliament, the Government, the Armed Forces, and the people of Ghana as a whole.

He added:

On behalf of the Parliamentary Caucus, I join the President, Members of the Government, and all Ghanaians in expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Their sacrifice, patriotism, and commitment to duty will forever be etched in the history of our Republic. May their souls rest in peace.

Minority Leader

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin shared a deeply personal reflection, paying tribute to the late Dr Murtala Mohammed and Dr Omane Boamah:

I must speak from the heart about two men I knew not as political opponents, but as fellow Ghanaians united in our love for this country. Hon Dr Alhaji Murtala Mohammed and I may have sat across the parliamentary aisle, but we shared countless moments of genuine discourse about Ghana's future. His passion for environmental protection transcended party politics, and he possessed that rare quality of listening with intent to understand.

He continued:

Dr Edward Omane Boamah brought to his role as Defence Minister a scholar's intellect combined with a patriot's heart. In our private conversations, I witnessed a man deeply committed to modernising our armed forces whilst preserving the values that make Ghana's military a source of national pride.

He further extended his condolences to President John Mahama, the bereaved families, and the people of Ghana, urging that their legacies be honoured through a renewed commitment to environmental stewardship and public service.