Ablakwa, Fiifi Kwetey, Sam George, others react to death of Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed and 6 others

The tragic demise of former Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others in a helicopter crash has sparked a wave of nationwide mourning.

Also among the deceased were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; and three crew members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Their untimely deaths have shocked the nation and left a deep sense of sorrow among the general public and political community.

The crash occurred near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. The officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the Z-9 helicopter they were travelling in went off the radar shortly after taking off from Accra.

Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to the crash site, where the wreckage was discovered engulfed in flames. Images from the scene showed the charred remains of the aircraft and its occupants. President John Mahama has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

Several political figures, Members of Parliament, leading members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), and members of the public have taken to social media to express their shock and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

Some of those who have spoken out include the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Communications Minister Sam George.

In a brief Facebook post, Mr Kwetey wrote:

Heartbroken! Sad day!

Mr Ablakwa also wrote:

Pain, unimaginable

Sam George added:

My heart is broken in ways words cannot begin to express.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, also posted:

8 bodies retrieved, May their souls rest in peace.