Breaking: Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, 6 others confirmed dead in military helicopter crash

Ghana is mourning the loss of two (2) prominent ministers and six others following a fatal military helicopter crash on the morning of Wednesday, 6 August 2025. The victims include Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The tragic news was confirmed at a brief press conference by Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

The other victims have been identified as Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; and three crew members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The incident occurred near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. The officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the Z-9 helicopter they were travelling in went off the radar shortly after taking off from Accra.

Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to the crash site, where the wreckage was found engulfed in flames. Images from the scene revealed the charred remains of the aircraft and victims. Authorities have yet to release a complete list of the deceased or injured.

In his address, Mr Debrah conveyed the President’s condolences and announced that all national flags would fly at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

“The President and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” he said.