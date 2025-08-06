Omane Boamah and Murtala Mohammed: What to know about the 2 ministers killed in the helicopter crash

Ghana is mourning the tragic loss of two senior government ministers and six others following a fatal military helicopter crash on the morning of Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

The victims include Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. Their untimely deaths have shocked the nation and left a deep sense of sorrow among the public and political community.

The tragic incident was confirmed at a brief press conference by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

Also among the deceased were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; and three crew members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The crash occurred near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. The officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the Z-9 helicopter they were travelling in went off the radar shortly after taking off from Accra.

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the crash site, where the wreckage was found engulfed in flames. Images from the scene showed the charred remains of the aircraft and its passengers. Authorities have not yet released a full list of the deceased and injured.

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah (1974–2025)

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was a distinguished Ghanaian politician, medical doctor, and health policy analyst. His death marks the loss of one of the country’s most dedicated public servants.

Born in 1974, Dr Omane Boamah studied medicine at the University of Ghana Medical School and pursued further studies at the London School of Economics, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Harvard University. He combined his medical training with a deep understanding of policy, positioning him as a unique figure in Ghanaian governance.

As a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he held several ministerial roles over the years, including Deputy Minister for Environment, Science and Technology (2009–2012), Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports (2012–2013), Minister for Communications, and most recently, Minister for Defence in 2025. He also served as Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, where he played a pivotal role in the party’s 2024 electoral victory.

During his tenure as Deputy Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, he chaired key committees addressing environmental issues, including spillages caused by major corporations. He was known for his expertise in health policy planning, strategic negotiation, environmental security, and information and communications technology, including cybersecurity.

Dr Omane Boamah was widely respected for his solution-driven leadership and commitment to national development. His passing leaves a void in Ghana’s political and policy landscape.

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed (1974–2025)

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed was a Ghanaian politician and educator who served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation until his death in the helicopter crash.

Born on 14 December 1974 in Ghana’s Northern Region, he began his professional journey in education before transitioning into politics. He attended Ghana Senior High School and trained as a teacher at Tamale College of Education. He later earned a Master’s degree in Development Planning from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and another in International Relations and Diplomacy.

He first entered Parliament in 2012, representing the Nanton constituency, and later served as Member of Parliament for Tamale Central. Under President Mahama’s earlier administration, Dr Mohammed was appointed Deputy Minister for Information and Media Relations, followed by a role as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

Upon President Mahama’s return to office in 2025, Dr Mohammed was appointed Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation on 10 February 2025. Despite his brief tenure, he had already begun championing local innovation as a strategy for import substitution and expanding international partnerships, notably with the United Kingdom on ecological research.

Dr Mohammed was a strong advocate for inclusive environmental governance, working to ensure greater participation of women in climate-related initiatives. His leadership was marked by clarity, passion and an unwavering commitment to sustainable development. His passing is a profound loss to Ghana’s environmental sector and public service.

As the nation grapples with this devastating loss, President Mahama has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.