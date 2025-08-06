NIA disconnects GRA from Ghana card verification system over GH¢376m debt

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has disconnected the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from its Identity Verification Service (IVS) platform, which is used for verifying Ghana Card details.

The action, effective Tuesday, 5 August 2025, follows the GRA's failure to settle a debt of GH¢376 million.

As a result, the GRA can no longer access the platform to verify the identities of taxpayers and other individuals, a development that could disrupt tax compliance and other key operations.

The move has already left many importers and exporters stranded, as they are unable to clear goods at the country’s ports.

Addressing a news conference, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the NIA, Williams Aumman Dallas, said the Authority is facing financial distress due to unsuccessful efforts to recover debts from the GRA and other public institutions.

He stated:

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Let me state that there are institutions that owe us. These are public institutions, and I’ve been advised not to mention names. So I will not mention names, but it is honestly affecting our operations as an Authority.

He further issued a strong appeal to all indebted public institutions to settle their debts or risk similar consequences:

And so by this press briefing, we are appealing to these public institutions to fulfil their financial obligations to us so that we can maximise our operations. Failure to do so will leave us with no choice but to deny them access to our services.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has appealed to government to swiftly resolve the impasse to enable a resumption of services at the ports.