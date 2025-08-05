GRTCC announces nationwide transport fare increase from August 8

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has announced a 20% increase in public transport fares nationwide, effective Friday, 8 August 2025.

In a statement signed by Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Tanko, and dated 5 August, the Council explained that the decision was necessitated by several factors, including the failure of spare parts prices to reduce despite a previous cut in fares, the introduction of the GH¢1 fuel levy, and the poor condition of roads across the country.

The fare adjustment will apply to shared taxis, intra-city services (trotros), intercity (long-distance) transport, and haulage services.

The GRTCC’s statement read:

In line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, the Road Transport Operators have increased public transport fares by 20% to accommodate the following:

The lack of a corresponding reduction in the prices of spare parts, goods and services after transport fares were reduced by 15% on 21 May 2025.



The rise in operational costs following the introduction of a GH¢1.00 per litre levy, which amounts to an approximately 8% increase in fuel costs.



The growing cost of vehicle maintenance due to the deplorable condition of roads across the country.

The Council urged all commercial transport operators and companies to comply with the new fares and to display them clearly at their loading terminals. It also appealed to operators, commuters, and the general public to cooperate in ensuring the smooth implementation of the revised fares.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun enforcing the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141), popularly referred to as the “Dumsor Levy”. The levy, which came into effect on 1 July 2025, imposes a GH¢1 charge on every litre of petroleum products.