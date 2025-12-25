Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files appeal seeking immediate release from prison

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs are arguing that he should be released from jail and detained at home pretrial.MEGA/GC Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has formally petitioned a US appeals court to secure his release from custody and to have his conviction on prostitution-related offences overturned. The application forms part of a fast-tracked appeal lodged by his legal team, who contend that both the verdict and the sentence imposed were fundamentally flawed.

In the filing, Combs’ lawyers argue that the behaviour underlying his conviction did not amount to a criminal offence and that the court misapplied sentencing principles. His attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, strongly criticised the 50-month custodial term, describing it as “unlawful, unconstitutional, and a perversion of justice”. She urged the appellate judges to either dismiss the conviction entirely or, at the very least, order a resentencing.

This latest move follows a series of legal efforts aimed at reducing Combs’ prison term or setting aside the guilty verdict. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, who led the case against him, declined to respond to the appeal currently before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Combs had previously signalled his intention to challenge both his conviction and sentence. Federal prosecutors accused him of exploiting his wealth, influence and intimidation to pressure women into sexual encounters they did not want.

During a closely watched trial earlier this year, jurors heard testimony from two former partners of Combs — singer Cassie Ventura and another woman who testified anonymously as “Jane Doe”. Both alleged that Combs subjected them to abuse and compelled them to take part in events referred to during the trial as “freak-offs” involving male escorts.

While the jury acquitted Combs of the most serious allegations, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, he was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution.

Following the verdict, Combs asked US District Judge Arun Subramanian to acquit him or grant a new trial, arguing that prosecutors had misused the Mann Act, a federal anti-prostitution law. That request was rejected.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted extravagant white-themed parties in the late 1990s and early 2000s.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At sentencing, Combs’ legal team sought a minimal custodial term equivalent to time already served, which would have allowed his immediate release. Prosecutors, however, pressed for a sentence of at least 11 years. Judge Subramanian ultimately imposed a sentence of just over four years, stating that although he acknowledged Combs’ charitable work and personal references, “a history of good works can’t wash away your record”.

In the appeal, Combs’ lawyers claim the judge failed to properly apply updated sentencing guidelines. They argue that the court improperly relied on conduct linked to charges for which Combs had been acquitted, asserting that the judge “flouted” the guidelines and “acted as a thirteenth juror”. The sentence is characterised in the filing as “draconian”.

Before sentencing, Combs addressed the court and apologised to both Ms Ventura and Jane Doe, saying, “My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick. I got lost in excess. I got lost in my ego.”

Beyond the criminal case, Combs is also facing numerous civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation. Several claim that he used his celebrity status to intimidate accusers into silence, while others allege that individuals were drugged at social events prior to the alleged incidents.