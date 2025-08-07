3-day national mourning begins for Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, and 6 other helicopter crash victims

A three-day national mourning has begun today, Thursday, 7 August, following the tragic deaths of Defence Minister Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six (6) others in a helicopter crash.
The mourning was declared by President John Mahama in a statement dated 6 August and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.
According to the statement, President John Dramani Mahama has suspended all scheduled activities and engagements for the remainder of the week. It further directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast until further notice.
The crash occurred near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. The officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the Z-9 military helicopter they were travelling in went off radar shortly after departing Accra.
The six (6) other victims have been identified as:
Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture
Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress
Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate
Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala
Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu
Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
Bodies of Crash Victims Brought to Accra
Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been airlifted to Accra today, 6 August 2025, onboard a Ghana Air Force CASA aircraft.
At the Air Force Base in Accra, government officials led by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Hon Julius Debrah, members of the Military High Command, and sympathisers gathered to receive the bodies.
A statement issued by the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the remains have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital in preparation for burial.
All eight bodies were recovered from the crash site in the Sikaman area near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.