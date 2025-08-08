Heartbreaking moment Sam George breaks down in tears during wreath-laying ceremony (video)

Ghana continues to mourn the eight (8) fallen heroes who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, 6th July.

Today marks the second day of national mourning, with hundreds of Ghanaians, including leading political figures, extending their condolences to the bereaved families.

Senior government officials, political leaders, military personnel, and members of the public gathered at the ceremonial gardens of the Jubilee House for a solemn laying of wreaths and a candlelight ceremony in honour of the deceased.

In one particularly heart-wrenching moment, cameras captured Sam George, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, overwhelmed with emotion and in uncontrollable tears as he mourned the loss of his close colleagues: Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and the six (6) other victims of the tragic incident.

The video has since gone viral, adding to the sombre national mood as the country continues to honour the memory of the fallen.

The eight (8) victims included five (5) government officials and three (3) crew members. The government officials were former Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah; former Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong; and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The three (3) crew members who also lost their lives were Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

A series of funeral arrangements have been scheduled in honour of the deceased. On Saturday, 9th August at 5:00 p.m., an Evening of Reflection and Memorial will be held at the forecourt of the State House to pay tribute to the departed.

Books of condolence will be opened simultaneously at several key locations, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, NDC Headquarters, and the NADMO Head Office. This will take place from Sunday, 10th August to Thursday, 14th August 2025.

An inter-denominational state funeral will be held on Friday, 15th August at the Black Star Square to honour the eight (8) fallen heroes.