Helicopters vs Aeroplanes: How Parachutes Work in Emergencies

Parachutes have long been associated with aviation safety, but their role and practicality vary greatly depending on the type of aircraft. In emergency situations, they can provide a life-saving option — but they are not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Aeroplanes and helicopters use them differently, and in many cases, they rely on other safety measures altogether.

Here’s a detailed look at how parachutes are used in emergencies for both.

How Parachutes Work In Emergency Situations

1. Personal Parachutes in Aeroplanes

ADVERTISEMENT

In smaller or specialist aircraft such as military jets, aerobatic planes, or skydiving aircraft, pilots and crew often wear personal parachutes. In an emergency, the pilot must exit the aircraft — usually referred to as a “bailout” — and create enough distance to avoid hitting any part of the structure before deploying the canopy.

Once deployed, the parachute slows the descent to a safe landing speed. While highly effective for trained individuals in certain aircraft types, this method is not practical for large passenger planes. The speed, altitude, and number of occupants make safe evacuation with personal parachutes nearly impossible in a commercial aviation context.

2. Whole-Aircraft Parachute Systems for Aeroplanes

ADVERTISEMENT

Some small aeroplanes, such as the Cirrus SR series, are fitted with a Ballistic Recovery System (BRS) — a parachute designed to bring the entire aircraft down safely. The system is activated by the pilot pulling a handle in the cockpit, which triggers a small rocket to deploy the parachute.

The canopy then inflates and supports the weight of the entire plane, allowing it to descend at a controlled rate. While the aircraft will often sustain heavy damage on landing, this method dramatically increases survival chances in situations like engine failure, loss of control, or mid-air collision. These systems work best when activated at higher altitudes, generally above 500–1,000 feet.

3. Why Personal Parachutes Are Rare in Helicopters

ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopters operate on entirely different principles from aeroplanes, using rotor blades to generate lift. In an emergency, the most reliable safety manoeuvre is “autorotation”, where the upward flow of air keeps the blades turning and allows for a controlled descent without engine power. Personal parachutes are rarely used in helicopters because escaping safely past the spinning main and tail rotors is extremely difficult.

In addition, many helicopters fly at altitudes too low for a parachute to deploy effectively. The cabin layout and door positioning in most models also make rapid bailout impractical for untrained occupants.

4. Whole-Aircraft Parachutes for Helicopters

ADVERTISEMENT

Although less common than in fixed-wing aircraft, there are experimental and niche designs for whole-aircraft parachute systems in helicopters. In these cases, the parachute deploys from a compartment near the rotor mast or tail, and the rotors are either slowed or stopped before deployment to prevent entanglement.

The canopy then supports the helicopter for a controlled descent. While promising in theory, these systems face engineering challenges such as deployment clearance and timing. They are mostly seen in small rotorcraft or gyrocopters rather than large, complex helicopters.

5. When Parachutes Are Most Effective — and When They’re Not

ADVERTISEMENT

Parachutes, whether personal or whole-aircraft, are most effective when there is sufficient altitude for deployment and the occupants can act quickly. They are well-suited to certain small planes and specific high-altitude helicopter operations. However, they are far less practical in situations involving sudden catastrophic failures, low-altitude flight, or crowded commercial aircraft. For helicopters, autorotation remains the most dependable emergency procedure, while for light aeroplanes, whole-aircraft systems have become a popular safety upgrade.