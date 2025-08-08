10 healing songs to help you navigate grief, loss, and the pain of death

Music has long been a balm for the soul, especially in times of grief. Whether mourning the death of a loved one, grappling with loss, or facing the overwhelming emotions that accompany death, the right song can provide more than comfort, it can offer a profound sense of connection, empathy and hope.

Music is healing. This isn’t mystical thinking, t’s backed by science. A 2017 study found that 94% of respondents intentionally turned to music during their grieving process. Similarly, a 2013 pilot study revealed that music could help individuals cope with bereavement, offering both emotional release and psychological support.

Sometimes, simply pressing play can offer immense relief, helping you process the whirlwind of emotions—anger, confusion, sadness, denial, that so often accompany grief. And while the journey through grief is unique to each individual, music can serve as a common thread, weaving a sense of solidarity between strangers who have experienced similar pain.

Below is a playlist of ten meaningful songs that explore the themes of death, grief, and remembrance. Whether you’re grieving or simply reflecting, these tracks can help you feel seen and less alone.

1. See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

From the Furious 7 soundtrack, See You Again is a powerful tribute to a departed friend. The blend of emotional rap and a melodic chorus has made it one of the most iconic songs about missing someone and coping with their absence.

2. If I Die Young – The Band Perry

This song reflects on a life ended too soon and the emotional weight it leaves behind. With poetic lyrics and a gentle melody, it captures the sadness and beauty of remembrance.

3. Gone Too Soon – Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s moving ballad pays tribute to lives cut short, expressing the pain of untimely loss with grace and vulnerability. It remains one of the most emotional tributes in modern music.

4. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

Famous as the theme from Titanic, this song speaks to everlasting love that transcends death. Its iconic melody and heartfelt delivery make it a timeless anthem of loss and enduring connection.

5. I'll Be Missing You – Puff Daddy ft. Faith Evans and 112

Dedicated to the late Notorious B.I.G., this tribute captures the deep void left by the passing of a close friend. It has since become a classic song about grief and remembrance.

6. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

In this unforgettable ballad, Whitney Houston celebrates a love that remains even in farewell. Her soaring vocals evoke both sorrow and solace, making this one of the most powerful songs of its kind.

7. Ghost – Justin Bieber

Ghost offers a dual interpretation of loss. Co-writer Jon Bellion revealed it was inspired by his late grandmother, while Justin Bieber has said the song resonated deeply during the COVID-19 lockdowns, symbolising the ache of disconnection and memories of those no longer with us.

8. Visiting Hours – Ed Sheeran

Written in memory of Australian music icon Michael Gudinski, Visiting Hours is a personal and tender reflection on the longing to seek advice from someone who has passed. Sheeran performed it at Gudinski’s funeral in 2021.

9. Fix You – Coldplay

Penned by Chris Martin for Gwyneth Paltrow following the death of her father, Fix You captures the desire to support a loved one through grief. Its build-up from gentle verses to an explosive chorus makes it emotionally resonant for many.

10. Blewu – Bella Bellow

Blewu, an Ewe dirge of farewell, is a traditional West African song that expresses love and respect for the dead as they journey to the ancestral realm. Famously performed by Togolese legend Bella Bellow, the song was also powerfully rendered by Angélique Kidjo in 2018, during the centenary of the end of World War I. Her performance honoured the thousands of African soldiers who fought and died to restore peace to Europe.

