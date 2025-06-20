OSP charges ex-vice presidential staffer, 3 others over corruption involving seized rice

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has instituted formal criminal proceedings against four public sector officials in relation to an elaborate conspiracy involving the theft of ten containers of imported rice valued at substantial amounts from the Tema Port facility.

The individuals facing charges include James Keck Osei, who previously served as a director within the former vice president's secretariat, alongside three other government officials from various state institutions.

The remaining accused persons have been identified as Issah Seidu, who holds a position with the National Insurance Commission, and two senior-ranking officials from the Ghana Revenue Authority's Customs Division: John Abban and Peter Archibold Hyde.

According to official documentation released by the OSP through its social media channels, the prosecution alleges that Seidu and Osei entered into a criminal conspiracy with the two customs officials to circumvent established port clearance protocols and illegally appropriate the imported goods for personal benefit.

The rice shipment in question originated from Thailand and arrived at Ghana's principal port facility in 2022.

Investigations have established that the consignment underwent proper legal importation procedures, with all requisite customs duties and taxes fully settled by the legitimate importers.

The prosecution's case centres on allegations that Seidu employed fraudulent documentation to stake a false claim to ownership of the containers.

Central to this scheme was the creation and utilisation of counterfeit correspondence, including a fabricated official letter that purported to emanate from the Office of the Vice President, lending apparent governmental authority to the fraudulent claim.

The OSP's investigation revealed that the conspiracy ultimately failed when subjected to institutional scrutiny.

Despite the rice being legally imported and duties paid, the group tried to auction the containers to Seidu. Their plot collapsed after internal investigations and a High Court ruling exposed the scheme

The prosecution stated in its official communication.

The unravelling of the alleged criminal enterprise appears to have resulted from a combination of internal administrative reviews and judicial intervention, with a High Court determination playing a crucial role in exposing the fraudulent nature of the activities.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The four accused individuals have been summoned to appear before a competent court of jurisdiction on Friday, June 27, 2025, where they will be formally arraigned on multiple criminal charges.

The prosecution has indicated that the charges encompass several serious offences, including corruption-related violations, wire fraud, and document forgery.