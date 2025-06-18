How Donald Trump's proposed travel ban on Ghana could affect the US economy

The mere possibility of the United States imposing a travel ban on Ghana, though currently speculative, necessitates a comprehensive examination of its profound and multifaceted implications for the US economy.

Recent reports suggest the Trump administration is preparing to impose tighter visa controls on citizens from 36 countries, including Ghana and 24 other African states.

This potential move, signalled by an internal State Department document endorsed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, issues a 60-day ultimatum: comply with security benchmarks or face entry limitations.

Ghana, a long-standing democratic ally in West Africa with a significant diaspora and established economic ties to the U.S., stands to experience substantial disruption across various sectors, with ripple effects impacting American industries and strategic interests.

Diminished trade and investment flows

The economic relationship between the United States and Ghana is robust and mutually beneficial.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two nations reached an impressive $2.1 billion. Ghana supplies key exports to the U.S., like oil and cocoa, while the U.S. exports a range of goods and services to the West African nation.

A travel ban, even if targeting specific visa categories, would create an environment of uncertainty, deterring American businesses from new investments or expanding existing operations in Ghana.

The U.S. is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ghana, with significant stakes in energy, mining, and telecommunications.

Major U.S. companies such as American Tower Corporation, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Delta, United Airlines, and Google have a substantial presence.

A ban could directly impede these companies' ability to send personnel, conduct essential business travel, and maintain investor confidence.

Reduced travel would mean fewer opportunities for high-level business meetings, trade delegations, and technical collaborations that underpin FDI.

This chilling effect on investment could lead to reduced profits for American companies, potentially forcing them to scale back operations, impacting their bottom lines and shareholder value in the U.S.

Furthermore, supply chains could be disrupted. If the U.S ban restricts the movement of Ghanaian personnel crucial to the cocoa or oil sectors, it could lead to delays or inefficiencies in exports to the U.S., affecting American manufacturing and consumer goods industries reliant on these raw materials and potentially contributing to inflationary pressures.

Impact on US tourism and hospitality sectors

While Ghana may not be the largest source of international tourists to the U.S., the cumulative effect of travel restrictions on multiple African nations can significantly impact the American tourism and hospitality sectors.

The U.S. tourism industry, a major contributor to the nation's GDP and employment, heavily relies on international visitors, who were projected to spend $181 billion in the U.S. in 2024.

Any policy discouraging international travel, even from a segment of the market, contributes to a decline in this revenue stream.

Ghanaians travelling to the U.S. contribute to various aspects of the tourism economy, from airfare and accommodation to shopping and dining.

A ban would lead to a direct loss of revenue for U.S. airlines, hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments.

Beyond direct spending, such restrictions can foster a broader negative sentiment towards the U.S. globally, potentially deterring travellers from other nations who perceive the country as less welcoming.

This could further diminish the U.S.'s standing as a premier global travel destination.

Deterrence to international students and brain drain

The United States' higher education system is a global magnet. International students contributed an estimated $43.8 billion to the U.S. economy during the 2023-2024 academic year through tuition fees and living expenses while enriching academic environments and contributing to research and innovation. Ghana sends a considerable number of students to U.S. institutions.

A travel ban on Ghana would directly impede Ghanaian students' ability to pursue education in the U.S., translating into a loss of tuition revenue for American universities and colleges.

Beyond the financial aspect, the U.S. benefits immensely from the diverse perspectives and intellectual contributions of international students.

Many international graduates choose to stay and work in the U.S. after completing their studies, contributing to the American workforce, especially in critical STEM fields.

A travel ban could lead to a "brain drain", where talented individuals from Ghana and other affected nations opt to pursue their education and careers in other countries, diminishing the U.S.'s long-term competitive edge in innovation and research.

Disruption to remittances and soft power

While remittances primarily flow from the Ghanaian diaspora in the U.S. to their families in Ghana, a disruption to this flow can have indirect but significant implications for the U.S. economy and its soft power.

In 2023, Ghana received over $4.6 billion in total remittances, with the U.S. being one of the top sending countries. These remittances often facilitate small businesses, education, and healthcare in Ghana, contributing to the stability and growth of a key U.S. ally.

A travel ban, by limiting the ability of Ghanaians to enter and work in the U.S., could eventually impact the volume of remittances, hindering future growth and the potential for new migrants to contribute to these flows.

Such policies could inadvertently push remittance flows through informal channels, making them harder to track and potentially reducing the overall economic benefit, even for U.S.-based money transfer services and financial institutions.

Beyond direct economic impact, a travel ban carries significant implications for U.S. foreign policy and soft power.

Ghana is a stable democracy and a crucial partner in West Africa, particularly in efforts to counter terrorism and promote regional stability.

Imposing a travel ban on a country with such strong ties could be perceived as a diplomatic slight, undermining years of goodwill and cooperation.

This could make future collaborations on security, trade, and other strategic initiatives more challenging and diminish the U.S.'s ability to influence geopolitical developments in a region of growing economic and strategic importance.

Human capital and workforce implications

The Ghanaian diaspora in the United States is a vibrant part of the American fabric, contributing across various sectors, including healthcare, technology, education, and entrepreneurship.

Many Ghanaians arrive in the U.S. seeking economic opportunities, and their labour and skills contribute to the overall productivity and growth of the U.S. economy.

A travel ban, by restricting new entries and potentially limiting the ability of existing Ghanaian residents to re-enter the U.S. after travel, could lead to workforce shortages in certain sectors.

For example, if Ghanaian healthcare professionals are unable to travel to the U.S. for training or employment, it could exacerbate existing shortages in the healthcare industry.

Similarly, in fields where skilled labour is in high demand, restricting access to talent from countries like Ghana could hamper economic expansion and innovation.